10 Chip Brands Dietitians Are Warning Customers to Avoid Right Now

What do you reach for when you're craving a salty snack? Possibly pretzels, French fries, or chips? Savory snacks like chips get a bad rap because, despite satisfying that intense craving, they usually lack nutrients and end up leaving us hungry still. Even though it's possible to find some healthy chips on the market because some brands are making nutritious snacks full of fiber and protein, there are still many classic chip brands that we suggest staying clear of when you can.

Dietitians warn that regularly snacking on certain chips can lead to some health complications because of their higher sodium counts, lack of fiber and protein, use of artificial colorings and flavors, and empty calories. To learn more about some of the worst chips for your health on the market today, we chatted with expert dietitian Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD to get some of her picks of brands to stay away from.

Doritos

Nutrition (Per 21-piece serving):

Calories: 150

Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 170 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 2 g

"Doritos Nacho Cheese chips are often considered some of the worst because they combine multiple unhealthy elements," says Sabat. "They're fried in inflammatory seed oils like corn, canola, and sunflower oil, made with genetically modified corn, and loaded with artificial flavors, colors (like Red 40 and Yellow 5), and additives like MSG. This combination not only promotes inflammation but can also disrupt gut health and contribute to long-term health issues if eaten regularly," she notes.

Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch

Nutrition (Per 11-chip serving):

Calories: 150

Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 190 mg

Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 2 g

Regular Doritos are bad enough, but the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch has even more sodium than their original counterparts. Plus, these chips have three artificial dyes inside: Red 40, Yellow 6, and Blue 1.

Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 15-chip serving):

Calories: 160

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 180 mg

Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 2 g

According to Sabat, "Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips are especially unhealthy because they combine inflammatory seed oils with artificial flavors, preservatives, and dairy-based seasonings that add extra saturated fat."

Pringles Enchilada Adobada

Nutrition (Per 14-chip serving):

Calories: 150

Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium: 280 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 1 g

Snacking on Pringles is nostalgic for most people, but you're better off sticking to the original (although those aren't super nutritious, either). These Enchilada Adobada Pringles have almost 300 milligrams of sodium in just a 14-chip serving, and they carry artificial coloring Red 40.

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili

Nutrition (Per 12-chip serving):

Calories: 150

Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 280 mg

Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 2 g

Another version of the classic Dorito, these Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos offer barely any protein or fiber and come packed with too much sodium for such a small snack.

Cheetos

Nutrition (Per 21-piece serving):

Calories: 160

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 200 mg

Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 2 g

"Cheetos Crunchy are a nutritionist's nightmare because they're made with GMO cornmeal, fried in processed vegetable oils, and heavily seasoned with artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives," says Sabat. "They offer no real nutritional value and instead deliver inflammatory fats, chemicals, and excess sodium."

Cheetos Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili

Nutrition (Per 21-chip serving):

Calories: 150

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 200 mg

Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 1 g

Just like the original Cheetos, these Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion Cheetos have tons of sodium and barely any nutrients to keep you full. Plus, they use Red 40 and Yellow 5.

Takis Fuego Rolls

Nutrition (Per 12-chip serving):

Calories: 150

Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium: 420 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 2 g

Takis are a classic salty treat, but these rolls have the highest sodium count of any product on our list. Plus, you'll find both Red 40 and Yellow 6 in these chips.

Lay's Classic

Nutrition (Per 15-chip serving):

Calories: 160

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 140 mg

Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 2 g

"Lay's Classic Potato Chips may seem simple, but they are fried in seed oils like sunflower, corn, and canola oil, which are highly processed and promote inflammation when eaten regularly," says Sabat. "Even though the ingredient list is short, the use of GMO potatoes and unhealthy oils turns these chips into empty calories with very little nutritional value, making them a poor choice for overall health."

Tostitos Hint of Guacamole

Nutrition (Per 20-chip serving):

Calories: 150

Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 150 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 2 g

You may read "Hint of Guacamole" and think these Tostitos might provide some helpful nutrients in each bag, but sadly, there's no avocado or guacamole in sight. Instead, you'll just find artificial flavorings, preservatives, and colors.