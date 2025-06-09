If there had to be an official season for chips, I would declare it summer. From long days at the beach to backyard barbeques, reaching into a bag or bowl of crunchy, salty deliciousness during the warmest days of the year sparks a special sort of nostalgia. It’s no mystery why most chip brands opt to launch new flavors just in time for the season. Here are 7 new chip flavors hitting stores this summer.

Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored Potato Chips

After taking a seven-year pause, Lay’s brought back the Do Us a Flavor campaign, urging fans to create their own chip flavor. After reviewing more than 700,000 submissions, the brand narrowed it down to three, which are now being sold at stores. Lay’s fans choose the winner, who will be awarded $1 million. Paula from Oklahoma created the Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored Potato Chips, reportedly inspired by her late father’s grilled cheese and bacon recipe. Drooling yet?

Lay’s Valentina & Lime Flavored Potato Chips

Craving something with a little more of a kick? Lay’s Valentina & Lime Flavored Potato Chips is a submission from Araceli from California, who was inspired by her favorite childhood snack. She would take a bag of Classic Lay’s chips and douse them with Valentina hot sauce and fresh lime. Now her creative concoction will be sold in stores!

25 Unhealthiest Chips on the Planet

Lay’s Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken Flavored Potato Chips

Korean cuisine is having a moment, so what better time to create a chip inspired by the flavors of the Asian country? Neelia from Virginia created Lay’s Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken Flavored Potato Chips, a swicy (sweet and spicy) chip inspired by Korean recipes.

Doritos Tangy Ketchup and Doritos Hot Mustard

Doritos inspired by condiments? Yes Please. This year Doritos is bringing back Tangy Ketchup chips, first launched three years ago. “Ketchup chips all day! Let’s go!” exclaimed a Redditor. They are also bringing back Hot Mustard. “The mustard ones were good, but they burned my nose,” an Instagram commenter noted. The heat didn’t stop another commenter from saying, “Can’t wait—I love the spicy mustard,” and another simply called the mustard variety, “MY BELOVED.”

Doritos Tangy Pickle

Doritos Tangy Pickle is also back, which has been in and out of production for a few years. They are a vinegary, dill-flavored chip, described on the bag as “Crunch, Sour, Punch,” on the bag. One Reddit user calls them “a great chip and flavor.” Another said: “I know some people weren’t crazy about them but I think they’re so good. Eating these with cool ranch Doritos would probably be really good as well.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tried 9 Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips & This Brand Was the Best

Trader Joe’s Patio Potato Chips

Trader Joe’s Patio Potato Chips are a seasonal favorite amongst shoppers. Every bag is stuffed with four different types of chips – salt and vinegar, dill, ketchup, and barbeque – which can be savored individually or mixed together for a flavor explosion. “I’m about to have a full-fledged breakdown in Trader Joe’s, you will not believe what’s back on shelves,” TikToker @acekberg said in a video. “I’m about to buy five bags.”

Subhead Goes Right Here

PRETZELIZED, the latest launch from the founders of both Veggie Straws and Parm Crisps, is basically a “pretzelization” of your favorite snacks. Currently, the line includes Pretzel Crackers and Pretzel Pita Chips in various flavors, including cheddar, everything, and buffalo. “We took the crunchy texture and salty flavor of a traditional pretzel and combined it with the timeless appeal of other classic snacks for a new take on old favorites,” the brand explains.