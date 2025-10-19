7 Best Costco Finds Hitting Shelves for Fall

Halloween is rapidly approaching. The spookiest day of the year is less than three months away, which is scary in more ways than one. It means that Thanksgiving will be just around the corner, followed by the holiday season. There is no better time to get your shopping done than now. From savory, comfort food to holiday must-haves, there are lots of new products to buy this month at your local Costco warehouse. Here are 7 new Costco finds that are flying off shelves before Halloween.

A “Competition Style” Chili

Costco Deals shared about a new comfort food hitting shelves. “Grab a chili-lover’s dream with STAGG® STEAK HOUSE RESERVE™ Chili with Beans! 📍 Find it now at @Costco warehouses only in the MW, SE, NE & BA regions. Packed with tender beef, zesty green chilies & savory beans. Made with high-quality meats & veggies, just like you’d make at home! Truly a ‘competition-style’, premium, chili-lover’s chili,” they wrote.

A Crepe Cake

Costco Deals shared about a new unique dessert. “Say hello to the Love Me Sweet Mille Crepe Cake! A dessert masterpiece with 16 real layers of soft crepes and light cream perfection,” they write. “This 16 layer-by-layer handmade Mille Crepe 8-inch cake has been pre-cut into 10 slices and comes in a beautiful package ready to serve for birthdays, dinner parties, or anytime you deserve something sweet. Available now in all Costco NW region warehouses l, plus Salt Lake City, UT area and Alaska for $21.99! This cake is delicious, and not too sweet! A must add to your cart on your next Costco trip! If you like a softer texture defrost it more than 20 minutes and it will have a more smooth and soft texture!”

A Jam-Packed Advent Calendar That Sells Out Annually

Costco New Deals shared that one of the most popular Advent calendars has arrived. “2025 Bonne Maman advent calendar is back at Costco with their mini spreads and flavors like cherry, 🍒 Apricot, honey hazelnut Chocolate, orange marmalade, wild blueberry, strawberry mini jams!! You know I had to add to cart so fast such a good deal at Costco $15.99,” they shared.

Nike Sweatsuits

Costco Buys shared about a great deal on Nike sweatsuits. “NEW Women’s Fleece Nike Set at Costco! Find this fleece-lined zip hoodie and joggers in 3 colors! They’re soooo cozy and perfect for lounging! 🫶🏻 Grab the hoodie for $44.99 and the pants for $32.99,” they wrote.

Ravioli Shaped Like Pumpkins and Bats

Halloween-shaped ravioli is all the rage at the warehouse this week. “The pumpkin and bats pasta is back! 🦇 🎃 they are very delish and so fun !” Costco So Obsessed wrote. “I want these,” commented a follower. “These are so fun,” added another.

My Favorite PSL Creamer From Chobani

What’s in Your Cart shared about “New items at Costco spotted yesterday and today!” One of them is a delicious new creamer that transforms your coffee into a pumpkin spice latte. Chobani Pumpkin Spice Creamer, 52 ounces, is $7.79.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, a Sourdough Bread Baking Kit

Costco Buys and a few other influencers shared about the perfect gift for aspiring bread bakers. “This Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit is at Costco and it’s such a fun find for anyone who loves baking! It includes everything you need to make that perfect golden loaf right at home — just mix, rise, and bake. 😍 Grab it for $69.99,” they wrote.