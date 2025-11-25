11 Best New Costco Finds Showing Up in November Right Now

Costco‘s online inventory doesn’t always reflect what is in stores, so there’s a good chance customers can find gems in warehouses that don’t appear on the app or website. Some products are also regional, so it’s super useful for members to share what they see in stores for other customers to stock up on. If you want to grab some must-have items this month, there’s plenty of new and returning items to choose from. Here are 11 of the best new Costco finds shoppers are spotting on shelves right now.

Naturally More Organic Peanut Butter

Naturally More Organic Peanut Butter is a new item popping up in some locations. “Tried this for the first time this weekend. The Kirkland 2-pack was not available. It’s creamier and tastes great … Organic too!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

Costco’s seasonal Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back on shelves for around $16.99 depending on region. “FYI, I watched them packaging this… they are NOT weighing them, so pick the heaviest one 😉 !!!” one shopper recommended. “I will bring a battery operated food scale with me,” another joked.

Costco is now carrying a four-pack of the Vicks VapoInhaler Soothing Vapors. “These are clutch for when you have a bad cold and just wanna remember what it’s like to breathe,” one shopper said. “Legitimately amazing. I keep one in the car, one in my purse, and a couple at home. The benefits of Vicks without the mess and portable,” another agreed.

Old Keg Premium Butterscotch Beer

The Old Keg Premium Butterscotch Beer is a hit with customers. “MW – the butterscotch beer tastes surprisingly similar to the butterbeer at Universal Studios. We spray whipped cream on the top for the frothy fun,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Froot Thief Fruit Whips

The new Froot Thief Fruit Whips are a must-have, members say. “MW region- tried the Froot Thief candy and I’m totally loving it, comes in strawberry and mango flavors as well. Really helpful for carrying snacks while traveling, in your work bag, for kids etc,” one shopper shared.

Chex Cereal

The seasonal triple-pack of Chex Cereal is back on shelves. “Seems like the triple pack Chex is only available during October to November? I never see it in the store other than that,” one shopper said. “My guess: the buyers think the only reason people buy this is to make party mix for the holidays, not to eat it as cereal,” another suggested.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Spicy Strips

The Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Spicy Strips are back on shelves and fans are happy. “Bare frozen chicken spicy strips are back! They’re smaller (total is still 3 pounds) and the breading isn’t quite as good but still very very happy they’re back,” one shopper said.

Vicky’s Kitchen Ancient Grains Mushroom Risotto

Some Costco shoppers spotted the Vicky’s Kitchen Ancient Grains Mushroom Risotto in SE stores. “Cozy up with a bowl of our Ancient Grains Mushroom Risotto. 🍂🍄‍🟫 We swap traditional rice for wheatberry and barley—adding a rich, nutty bite to every spoonful,” the brand says.

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Kit

The Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Kit is rolling out in Costco deli sections just in time for the holidays. “Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Kit is already in some warehouses but not all yet. Item number is 14882,” one helpful Redditor shared.

ROC Hydrate + Plump Water Cream

ROC Hydrate + Plump Water Cream is a Costco exclusive product formulated with seven forms of hyaluronic acid (HA) and collagen amino acids to deliver up to 100 hours of hydration. “I never write reviews, but this is the moisturizer that I’ll be using for the rest of my life. It is not a want. It is definitely a need. The technology in the slight way moisturizer is super silky and really hydrate the skin all my fine lines went away immediately and it really does hydrate over 24 hours which is crazy to believe that we’ve gotten thus far and technology and face care and plus it does not burn at all,” one happy shopper said.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion

Clinique’s cult-favorite Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion is now available at some Costco locations. “Love this moisturizer, used for years!” one shopper said. “It works!!! It really hydrated my skin and I’m happy!” another raved.