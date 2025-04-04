7 New Costco Foods That Shoppers Say Are "Totally Worth the Calories"

Costco has a wide variety of healthy, delicious foods available for members who appreciate what's on offer both from big name brands and the Kirkland Signature label—but the warehouse chain also has food and snacks that are clearly meant to be a treat, with a calorie count to match. These indulgences (like the Sanders Sea Salt Caramels) have inspired a devoted following amongst shoppers who know certain foods are addictive but feel it's totally worth it. Here are 7 new Costco foods it's worth hitting the gym for the next day.

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Costco shoppers say the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are well worth the at least 400 calorie count per muffin. "That's average for muffins this size. Muffins are a high-calorie food. Cut them in half," one Redditor recommended. "I have to cut them in half and individually wrap them as soon as I put the groceries away. I leave a couple out in the bread box for us to eat over the next day, and freeze the rest. If I don't do that, I'll end up eating them as whole muffins because I can't be trusted :)," another said.

TOOM Garlic Dip

Costco shoppers love the rich, decadent TOOM Garlic Dip. "I add it to almost everything – soup, sauces, dressings etc) And I use it instead of olive oil if I'm frying veggies in a pan. Anytime I'd add garlic and/or olive oil I use Toom," one shopper said. "It's great on nearly everything. Try slathering it on a burger," another recommended.

La Menorquina Chocolate Honeycomb Sandwich

Members are obsessed with the La Menorquina Chocolate Honeycomb Sandwich, available in certain warehouses. "I bought them yesterday and already had 3," one shopper admitted. "It's really good. Caramel, but not too overpowering. I think my freezer was leaking air as it was soft, you def want them pretty hard as weird as that is. Chocolate is good too on it," another said.

Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich

The Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich is back in food courts and Costco shoppers are thrilled. "It's in California already. Had it at the Alhambra location and Huntington Beach. It's way better than the cold sandwiches. And somehow the cheese is melted and has delicious burnt cheese edges," one customer raved.

Sonoma Creamy Tomato Basil Chips

Costco just started stocking the Sonoma Creamy Tomato Basil Chips again in some warehouses. "They are great with butternut squash soup. I bet they would be good with tomato basil soup too but I haven't tried it yet," one shopper said. "I was gonna ask, are these back? Mine deathstarred them months ago," another asked.

Kirkland French Fries

Costco just launched its own French Fries under the Kirkland Signature label and fans are obsessed, saying the fries are well worth the indulgence. "OMG the Kirkland French fries are REALLY good!!! I bought a bag of these a few weeks ago and finally got around to making them with some fried fish and these fries are REALLY good, much better than Ore Ida!" one customer raved. "They taste like seasoned whipped mashed potatoes while still having a thick, crispy double-fried texture. I don't have an air fryer but they convection bake real well," another said.

Soban Korean Pantry Premium Korean Sweet & Spicy Puffs

The Soban Korean Pantry Premium Korean Sweet & Spicy Puffs are the ultimate "worth it" treat, shoppers say. "Been waiting for these to come locally. They are $7.49 compared to $18.50 online from other stores. Bought multiple bags of course. At checkout the cashier admitted the employees are addicted to them too," one Redditor shared. "Buy the entire pallet and ship it to me, I need it and I need it now," another joked.