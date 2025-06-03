11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves This Month

In addition to all the old reliables at Costco, the warehouse is constantly adding new items to its shelves. If you are looking to add some life into your shopping list staples, Eat This, Not That! has the lowdown on all the hottest new products that just landed at a Costco near you. We scoured the store and also consulted some of our favorite Costco influencers, who are constantly sourcing the latest and greatest items. Here are 11 brand-new Costco items hitting shelves this month.

Hickory Farms Father’s Day Savory Bites Crate

If dad loves cured meat and cheese, order the Hickory Farms Father’s Day Savory Bites Crate for his Father’s Day Gift. The assortment of savory snacks is perfect for pairing with his favorite brews. It comes with Summer sausage, cheese, mustard, and crackers, mixed nuts, sweet hot mustard, honey pineapple mustard, and even a bottle opener and koozie. Get the set for $59.99 on the Costco website.

Birria Beef Taco Kit

Costco’s chicken taco set has been a popular item in the deli for years. They just added a Birria Beef Taco Kit, and influencers are losing their minds over it. It comes with enough for eight tacos and includes Spanish rice and consommé for $6.49 per pound. “I absolutely love birria tacos and this new kit at Costco did not disappoint!” Costco Hot Finds wrote. “My mouth is WATERING!! I need to try these! I hope we get them at our warehouse!!!” one shopper commented.

Four Meat Pizza Take and Bake Roman Style Pinsa

Not too long ago, Costco added Roman Style Pinsa to its pizza offerings. They just added a Four Meat Pizza Take and Bake Roman Style Pinsa for $14.99, and it is quickly becoming a popular item. “Costco just dropped a 4 meat version of their pinsa pizza!” Costco Hot Finds writes. It comes with pepperoni, sausage, sorpressata, and Italian meatballs. “Wow, that looks delicious!!” one shopper said. “Great, now I’m hungry,” another added. “It’s so delicious,” confirmed a shopper, while another salivated over the “crispy edges.”

Ninja Luxe 3-in-1 Espresso Machine

If you are considering investing in a new espresso machine, lots of shoppers recommend the Ninja Luxe 3-in-1 Espresso Machine for $529.99. “This espresso machine at Costco can definitely keep me from going out for a latte!” Costo Hot Finds wrote. “I have this and I absolutely love it,” confirmed a follower. “I love mine. I’ve had it for 6 months,” added another. The gadget is more online $599.99, but comes with a $120 Costco Shop Card, which makes it an even better deal. “This is a great machine for the home. It allows you to basically do it all in one machine from grinding your own beans to steaming your milk. The parts are all replaceable if they should break or need replacing, you can order by part on the ninja website. Which in my book makes for a good appliance already, because it’s made to not be simply trashed and replaced,” one happy shopper commented.

Broccoli Salad with Walnuts and Dressing

There is a new salad in the Costco deli: Broccoli Salad with Walnuts and Dressing for $6.49 per pound. It includes broccoli, kale, cabbage, poppyseed dressing, asiago cheese, walnuts, and dried cranberries.”Absolutely love! New broccoli poppyseed salad at Costco!” Costco Hot Finds shared. “This salad is amazing! I hope it’s not just seasonal,” one follower added. “PERFECT side for BBQ!!! Yummmm!” another said.

Kind Protein Max

Costco Deals shared that Kind Protein Max has arrived at select stores. “Now available at Southeast Costco locations – and even better, there’s a $6 off discount valid through June 8th!” they wrote. The variety pack comes with 8 Sweet & Salty Caramel Peanut Crisp and 8 Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter flavors. 20 grams of protein per seving. It regularly costs $19.89 but with the discount you get 16 for just $13.89.

San Pellegrino CIAO! Flavored Sparkling Water

Costco Does It Again shared about the new San Pellegrino CIAO! Flavored Sparkling Water, currently selling for $16.99. “Take your tastebuds to Italy this summer with the NEW @sanpellegrino_us CIAO! Flavored Sparkling Water, now available at @costco. Each can contains sparkling water, REAL fruit juice, and a pinch of Sicilian salt to bring the unmistakable Italian zest for life straight to your lips,” they wrote. The 24-pack includes three Mediterranean flavors: lime, peach, and blood orange. Each has just 10 calories or less and no added sugar.

Organic Pistachio Petit Pot French Pudding

Costco Buys shared about Organic Pistachio Petit Pot French Pudding. “This delicious pistachio dessert is SO creamy! It’s made with simple ingredients and even comes in reusable glass jars! 🙌🏻 Get 6 for $9.99,” they wrote. “Pistachio is the new red velvet,” one person wrote. “Looks delish!” wrote another.

Mexican Sprite

I’m a sucker for Mexican soda, especially when hosting a party. I usually buy Mexican Coke at Costco, but according to Costco Buys, they are now selling Mexican Sprite. “Get 24 glass bottles of Sprite, directly imported from Mexico! Mexican Sprite is sweetened with cane sugar…it tastes WAY better than the original!” they wrote in a post, revealing it costs $35.49 for the pack,6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I love Asian dumplings and Costco always has delicious options. If you live in the Bay Area, make sure to pick up a bag of Leoban Beef Pho Soup Dumplings. They were developed by Laoban co-founder and Michelin-awarded chef Tim Ma in their DC dumpling shop, and are the brand’s first Southeast Asian-inspired dumpling, created specifically at Costco’s request! “These are filled with rich pho broth, Angus beef, and Thai basil! Over 40 dumplings per bag, ready in just 10 minutes — perfect for weeknight dinners!” writes Costco Buys

Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater

Costco offers a wide selection of Dyson items at a lower price. Just in time for summer, order this Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater AM09, $319.99. It works great to cool a room using Air Multiplier™ Technology instantly in the summer. In the winter, it heats a room as fast.