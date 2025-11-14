7 Best New Costco Snacks Worth Adding to Your Cart This November

Costco shoppers know they are getting tremendous value when they buy snacks at the warehouse chain, both big name brands and the Kirkland Signature label. Whether you like sweet, salty, spicy or more, these huge portions are competitively priced and last for a long time. So what’s new at the mega store this month? Here are seven of the best new Costco snacks to stock up on this November.

Dubble Bubble Gum

Costco shoppers can now get an entire drum of Dubble Bubble Gum for just $11.49. This iconic chunk-shaped gum is a fan-favorite item and comes in a large container which packs in 380 pieces. That should keep you going well into the New Year!

Reese’s Pieces

The iconic Reese’s Pieces candy is now available in a 62 oz jar at Costco for just $16.99. This giant container will keep sweets-fans happy for a while, and the candy is perfect for holiday entertaining and even stocking stuffers.

Chomps Jalapeno Grass Fed Beef Sticks

Costco shoppers can now stock up on the new Chomps Jalapeno Grass Fed Beef Sticks (12 for $21.99). “I actually prefer the Chomps. More emulsified. The Kirkland sticks have a grainy texture,” one fan said.

Miss Vickie’s Jalapeno Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Costco shoppers can now get a 64-pack box of Miss Vickie’s Jalapeno Kettle Cooked Potato Chips for $53.99. “Jalapeño ones are the best Ms Vicky’s ever produced,” one customer said. “The harvest cheddar and jalapeño were amazing as well!!” another recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Loacker Classic Dark Chocolate Crispy Wafers

Loacker Classic Dark Chocolate Crispy Wafers ($9.49 for 12) are the perfect size for a little treat. Costco also carries the Loacker Mini Wafer Cookies Variety pack, for those who want to mix it up a little.

Spylt Caffeinated Protein Milk

The new Spylt Caffeinated Protein Milk Chocolate is $27.99 for 15 and perfect for any time of the day. “Post-workout, mid-morning snack-attizer, mid-afternoon slump buster, or late night sweet treat – SPYLT Cookies & Cream is a great way to add extra protein with zero guilt into your daily regimen,” the company says.

Egmont Manuka Honey

The Egmont Honey Certified UMF 12+, MGO 355 Raw and Unpasteurized Manuka Honey ($44.99) is ideal for a nutrient-packed snack harvested from New Zealand. “This premium grade honey is raw and unpasteurized, delivering its naturally high MGO content with a bold, smooth taste. Perfect for daily enjoyment, it can be eaten directly from the spoon, stirred into warm tea, drizzled over yogurt, or used as a natural sweetener in recipes,” the company says.