7 New Costco Snacks That Just Hit Shelves This Week

Costco's selection of both Kirkland Signature and brand name snacks is excellent—there is so much to choose from for smart shoppers, from healthy and better-for-you options to truly decadent treats. The giant warehouse chain is constantly dropping new products across the nation, and attentive Costco members frequently post on social media about new goodies seen on shelves in local stores. We've got new pretzel flavors, Vietnamese ice cream, cookies, and more. Here are 7 new hyped Costco snacks that just hit shelves—get them while you can!

Dot's Parmesan Garlic Pretzels

Costco already carries the Dot's Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists, but one member spotted the new Parmesan Garlic flavor on shelves. "Dot's Parmesan Garlic Pretzels $9.99. I should've got another bag," the Redditor said. "These are aggressively seasoned and absolutely delicious," another commented. "Would highly recommend."

Skinny Pop Harry Potter Butterbeer Popcorn

Harry Potter fans will be thrilled with the new Skinny Pop Harry Potter Butterbeer Popcorn ($6.49), even if traditionalists are giving it the side-eye. "I've never seen this flavor being branded on other products, nor have I watched or read anything related to the Harry Potter series. I am a sucker for some flavored popcorn though," one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Butter Toffee Cashews

Technically the Kirkland Signature Butter Toffee Cashews are not exactly new, but just returrned to shelves after a hiatus. "Butter Toffee Cashews = Addictive," one Redditor said. "Just picked these up. Should've gotten 2 bags but probably better that I just got the one since I'm inhaling these. I love the black label cashews but they were out of them and sampling these."

Fancypants Crispy Cookies

An exclusive-to-Costco bag of delicious Fancypants Crispy Cookies in Salted Caramel is rolling out across Costcos nationwide. "This is HUGE for us, and we cannot thank you enough for your support 🤩 Grab a bag of cookies next time you shop!" the company said in an Instagram video announcing the news.

Volupta Mango Rice Crisps

Costco fan account Costco Buys spotted the Volupta Mango Rice Crisps in stores, calling it a must-buy. "The Volupta Mango Rice Crisps are my FAVORITE snack!" the Costco influencer says. "The mango rice crisps are insanely good! Wish So Cal Costcos carried it!" one person commented.

Sargento Cheese Bakes

The Sargento Parmesan & Oregano Cheese Bakes recently hit shelves and fans are obsessed. "I love these! or at least I love the other version (aged white cheddar + rosemary) – i got them at BJ's last week 🙂 I'm definitely grabbing this flavor on my next Costco run! :)" one Redditor said.

Mavens Creamery New Flavors

One Costco member in San Jose, CA noticed new Maven's Creamy flavors in Black Sesame, Tart Yogurt, Pandan Coconut, and Passion Fruit Mango. "Oh wow, I am so envious! I would absolutely love all those flavors. I doubt mine will stock these," one Redditor said. "Oh my, I'm in for the tart yogurt 🤩 it sounds absolutely fantastic. I would probably try pandan coconut, too since I heard good things about pandan flavor but never had it," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e