7 New Cracker Barrel Menu Items Available Starting This Week

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Cracker Barrel is here for it. The restaurant chain is adding exciting menu items, including comfort foods, two new breakfast delicacies, and Thanksgiving feasts for your family. Some are returning fan favorites, and others are innovative new items. Here are the 7 new Cracker Barrel menu items added to menus this week.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Do you like broccoli and love casserole? You are going to want to sit down for this one. Broccoli Cheese Casserole is a fan favorite with diners and is back for another round. The cheesy veggie meal is “brimming with comfort.” The dish, which looks super delicious, is a take on the classic casserole. It features broccoli and rice in a rich cheese sauce, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles. Sound delicious? Make sure to order it on your next visit.

Breakfast Burger

What do you get when you take a hamburger and add an egg? A super filling, delicious, and protein-packed breakfast. Cracker Barrel is adding a Breakfast Burger. “Basically every comfort food dream stacked on a bun,” the chain says. Not only is it loaded with a beef patty, bacon, sunny-side egg, and American cheese, but wait for it: The indulgent burger also has Cracker Barrel’s signature Hashbrown Casserole on it.

Country Fried Turkey

You’ve heard of country-fried steak and country-fried chicken, but Cracker Barrel’s new version is something I haven’t even heard of. It is taking things to the next level with its new menu item, Country Fried Turkey. What exactly does the meal consist of? The turkey is cooked similarly to fried chicken. “Hand-breaded tenderloins with herbed pan gravy,” CB says. The deep-fried poultry is served with a few sides (it is pictured with cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, green beans, and a few biscuits.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

Another breakfast item that sounds super indulgent? Cinnamon Swirl French Toast. The sweet dish features Cracker Barrel’s trademark French toast with “indulgent cinnamon and cream cheese icings.”

And, Heat & Serve Holiday Meals Are Back

Heat & Serve Holiday Meals are back, helping you serve holiday feasts without all the prep work. Get a meal for four to 10 people for $114.99 that can be ready in two hours. The following meals are available for pre-order now at CrackerBarrel.com with pickup November 22-30 for Thanksgiving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Family Dinner

The first is the Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Family Dinner, which feeds 4-6 people. It comes with one oven-roasted turkey breast, sweet potato casserole, and green beans served with cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, and rolls

Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Feast

Serving a bigger crowd? Order the Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Feast, feeding 8-10 people. “Two oven-roasted turkey breasts, sweet potato casserole, green beans, mashed potatoes with cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, and rolls, with pumpkin and pecan pies for dessert.”