Dairy Queen Just Dropped 5 Wild New Items

Summer is the season of Dairy Queen. If you live in a cooler climate, you are well aware that several DQ locations shut down from late fall to early spring, as the demand for ice cream and frozen treats dramatically decreases as the temperature drops. As temperatures start creeping back up and summer nears, Dairy Queen starts adding new and exciting items to its regular menu. Here are five exciting new menu items coming to Dairy Queen this summer.

Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard

Multiple influencers have shared about an exciting DQ collaboration just in time for this summer’s latest installment of Superman. The New Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard is “a riveting combination of sugar cookie dough, cake batter flavor and sprinkles blended with DQ world-famous soft serve that will captivate fans from start to finish,” according to the fast food chain. https://www.instagram.com/p/DJZwjNyymBN/

Superman Meal Deal and Superman Sauced & Tossed Buffalo

Markie Devo added to the news. “Dairy Queen teamed up with the new Superman movie for a new Blizzard, meal deal with themed movie cups and containers,” he wrote. In addition to the Blizzard, there will be a Superman Meal Deal. “Grab a $7 Cheeseburger Meal Deal served with full size fries, soft drink and sundae and for only $2 more, upgrade your sundae to a small Blizzard Treat,” he says. There will also be a Superman Sauced & Tossed Buffalo w/Drink. “100% all white meat chicken strips, tossed in spicy and tangy Buffalo sauce served with Texas toast, crispy fries, and your choice of dipping sauce. Served with a 21oz Drink,” he says.

20 Popular Restaurant Chains That Closed Hundreds Of Locations

New Chicken Strip Baskets

What is “Sauced and Tossed Buffalo?” you might be thinking. Because chicken is the unofficial protein of 2025, Dairy Queen added a new twist to a favorite item. You can now order Chicken Strip Baskets with the strips “sauced and tossed” in Buffalo sauce. It also comes with fries and toast. “Sauce final boss,” they captioned a post. “I’m on my way down! Save my one of each,” a fan commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

S’Mores Blizzard

DQ also announced that the uber-popular S’Mores Blizzard is back for summer. “The s’moment you’ve been waiting for…. S’MORES IS BACK!” they captioned the post. “Summer in my mouth,” one follower commented. “S’MORES ALL DAY BABAY 👏” added another.

18 Restaurant Chains That Serve Breakfast All Day

Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard

And, because nothing screams summer than strawberries, there is a new berry Blizzard. “Life feels a little sweeter with a BLIZZARD Treat,” Dairy Queen captioned the post, introducing the new Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard, made with “cheesecake pieces, choco chunks, vibrant strawberry topping, and (of course) World-Famous DQ soft serve,” and Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard, “made with World-Famous DQ soft serve, brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces,” they added. “This is pure happiness!” commented one follower. “Love it,” added another.