5 New Fanta Horror Icon Soda Flavors Just Hit Shelves

Halloween is two months away, but the tricks and treats are flooding the food and beverage market. The annual holiday, which used to be limited to themed parties, trick-or-treating, and getting dressed up in a fun costume, has become a massive opportunity for brands to launch new themed products and collaborations. Today, Fanta announced a huge global partnership with Universal Pictures. To kick off the party, they are unleashing five limited-edition cans featuring infamous horror icons, a haunting limited-time offering flavor, and character takeovers.

Chucky’s Punch Is a New Limited-Edition Flavor

The first exciting (but scary) collaborative product is inspired by Chucky of the Child’s Play franchise. Chucky’s Punch, “featuring a unique fruit punch flavor,” will be offered for a limited time. It is lso available in Frozen variety in cinemas nationwide.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Grabber: Fanta Strawberry

Next up, fans of Fanta Strawberry will get a kick out of The Grabber cans. This limited-time can is inspired by The Black Phone franchise.

Freddy Fazbear: Fanta Orange and Orange Zero Sugar

My children will be excited about the Freddy Fazbear takeover. The Five Night’s at Freddy’s character will be featured on Fanta Orange and Orange Zero Sugar

Michael Myers: Fanta Pineapple

When you think about Halloween horror movies, Halloween is probably the first to come in mind. Michael Myers will be tormenting fans of Fanta Pineapple this fall.

Megan: Fanta Grape

My daughter’s favorite horror franchise is M3gan. The main character, Megan, will be emblazoned on the Fanta Grape can. “M3gan on Grape will only be available via Freestyle machines in select Cinemas across the U.S. and in Universal Theme Parks,” the brand says.

Fanta Is Excited About the Partnership

“Fanta promises deliciousness, and only deliciousness. What better occasion to have a little fun with that, than Halloween? The festival of tricks and treats. This Halloween, in a delicious, thrilling partnership with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, we will bring back the most legendary horror icons for the first time ever. They’re back. But they’re not here to haunt you. They just… Wanta Fanta!” Ibrahim Salim Khan, Global VP, Fanta® at The Coca-Cola Company says.

Influencers Are Excited

Snackolator shared about the exciting launch. “These are worth it for the artwork alone! Fanta is teaming up with Universal Pictures for a lineup that includes a new flavor and some fun art! Arriving in stores now is the all new Chucky’s Punch which is a fruit punch style of Fanta (there’s also a sour ICEE version dropping soon) along with Halloween themed cans for Pineapple, Five Nights at Freddy’s for Orange, and the Black Phone for Strawberry. The Chucky’s Punch is rolling out in both cans and 20oz bottles for a limited time and has been spotted by a bunch of people over the last week,” he shared.