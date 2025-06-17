Fanta Just Introduced New Flavor Mix at White Castle

White Castle is one of the prominent fast food chains in the Midwest. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921, it quickly expanded to other states and cities, and has been a mainstay in Chicago since 1930, almost 100 years ago. This summer, a new female-powered television show is coming to Disney+, Ironheart, about an MIT student and genius inventor from Chicago. White Castle saw this as an opportunity to team up with Marvel Television for an out-of-this-universe promotion, including a new Fanta mix drink.

Fanta “Mechanized Mix” Will Be Available at White Castle

For a limited time, Cravers (AKA White Castle fans) can order “Ironheart”-inspired Fanta beverage, dubbed the “Mechanized Mix,” through the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine. It’s available in a regular, full-sugar option as well as a Zero Sugar variety.

White Castle Shared About It on Social Media

“Get in gear with iconic Sliders and innovative refreshment! Stop by White Castle for our NEW Fanta® Mechanized Mix Freestyle Drink and exclusive Slider sleeve inspired by Marvel Television’s #Ironheart, streaming June 24 on Disney+,” White Castle shared on Instagram. “​​we can’t wait to watch this 🤩 go try our exclusive mix in the meantime!” Coca-Cola Freestyle commented on the post.

Sliders Will Come in a Limited Edition Sleeve

Additionally, White Castle’s trademark Original Sliders will be served in limited-edition Slider boxes inspired by the White Castle packaging seen in the Disney+ series. The limited-time promotion will run from June 9 through July 31 at participating White Castle locations nationwide.

Save Money and Give Back

Additionally, there are ways to save and give back. From June 9 through July 31, Craver Nation Rewards members who purchase the Fanta “Mechanized Mix” drink will earn $2 off their next mobile order and unlock the limited-edition “Mechanized Mix” badge in the app. Additionally, White Castle will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of the “Mechanized Mix” or any Coca-Cola Freestyle drink to Girls Who Code. “We’re grateful to White Castle for using this opportunity to spotlight the importance of gender diversity in tech,” said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code.

The Collaboration is the “Perfect Match”

“This collaboration with Marvel Television’s ‘Ironheart’ is a perfect match for White Castle,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says. “Just as Riri Williams follows her Crave while taking on the world as Ironheart, our Cravers are everyday heroes who bring passion and joy to everything they do. We’re excited to offer them a taste of ‘Ironheart’ with the new ‘Mechanized Mix’ and even more reasons to celebrate through Craver Nation Rewards.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It Brings Together Cravers and Marvel Fans

“Collaborating with a beloved brand like White Castle to celebrate ‘Ironheart’ has been an amazing way to bring Riri’s bold, innovative spirit to life,” adds Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. “We can’t wait for Cravers and Marvel fans alike to experience how it all comes together when ‘Ironheart’ premieres on Disney+ on June 24.”