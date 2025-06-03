7 New Flavored Waters Shoppers Are Rushing to Try

With summer temperatures rising, staying hydrated is vital. When you’re really thirsting, soda and other sugary beverages don’t do the trick, but water always makes you feel refreshed.

That said, for those who think plain water is too boring, you’re in luck. There are several creative flavored waters hitting the shelves now to keep you cool.

Whether you prefer something fizzy, fruity, or functional, these new flavored waters are making hydration easier—and a lot more interesting—this year. Here are seven new launches worth trying from Hint Sparkling + Electrolytes and Waterloo x Guy Fieri.

Hint Sparkling + Electrolytes

Hint is known for subtle, clean fruit flavors—and now they’re adding a fizzy twist. The new sparkling electrolyte line adds hydration support with zero sweeteners. The brand dropped four new flavors a few weeks ago and is already getting high praise for its clean taste.

An Amazon shopper wrote, “This is really tasty! I appreciate this being zero calories, with just a hint of flavor, and all the sparkling goodness. Carbonation for the win! I think the price is fair, and overall I’m happy with thr purchase!”

Another shared, “Mild excellent taste-not overpowering.”

At Hint, we have perfected the art of unsweetened flavored still water and saw an opportunity to innovate in a new water category,” said Michael Pengue, chief executive officer of Hint per Food Business News.

“Sparkling water is a fast-growing category, and with our unique still water formulations-fruit essences without calories, sugar or diet sweeteners,-we knew we could do something special in this pace. We’re proud to have Hint Sparkling Water with Electrolytes join our ranks to help staying hydrated feel less like a chore.”

Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes – Peach Raspberry

Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes Peach Raspberry is full of fruity flavor and electrolytes, but has zero sugar and no calories. The carbonated water has a crisp clean flavor that customers are raving about.

One verified buyer on Hint’s website wrote, “Love the flavor and is the perfect seltzer. I can drink anywhere from 2-4 a day and helping me cut down on drinking soda.”

Another shared, “One of my favorites, this is my go to for a refreshing uplifting sparkling water!”

Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes-Pink Grapefruit

Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes-Pink Grapefruit is the perfect way to cool down and stay refreshed this summer. The recently launched carbonated water is earning great reviews.

A verified buyer on Hint’s site wrote, “This drink is awesome. I never drink enough of water and this drink helps. The flavors are really good and I love that it’s sparkling.

Another commented, “Enjoy this drink after a workout.”

Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes-Lime

From food to margaritas a touch of lime can instantly elevate any dish or drink, including Hint’s new sparkling water flavor. Customers love the taste and quality.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

​​”The plain Hint water just simply isn’t as good as the sparkling versions,” a verified buyer wrote on Hint’s website. “The flavors are just right. Lime is one of my favorites because it is great alone or as a mixer!”

Another shopper agreed and commented, “The hint of lime is just right. Too many flavored sparkling waters are too sweet. Hint sparkling water is perfect.”

Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes-Tangerine

Hint Sparkling with Electrolytes-Tangerine is the right balance of fruity flavor and fizz. It’s the ideal drink to feel replenished after a hike, gym session or lounging poolside.

A verified shopper on Hint’s website shared, “I have tried other Hint sparkling flavors and love them all but this tangerine flavor is the best!!!!!”

Someone else commented, “Best Carbonated Water on the Market.”

Waterloo x Guy Fieri

TV personality and renowned chef Guy Fieri is kicking off summer with a new line of sparkling waters in collaboration with Waterloo. Three limited flavors will hit shelves this summer and will be available throughout the season.

We’re goin’ big on flavor together! The team at Waterloo Sparkling Water is incredible at bringing flavor to life, so I knew they’d hit it out of the park with these limited-time sparkling waters inspired by some of my favorite flavors,” Guy Fieri said in a press release.

Waterloo x Guy Fieri–Lemon Italian Ice

Waterloo x Guy Fieri–Lemon Italian Ice is the ideal combination of sweet and sour and has the right amount of citrusy taste without overpowering the flavor and what’s compelling about this new collab is each new flavor represents favorite memories and adventures from Fieri’s life with his family.

“Lemon Italian Ice is a tart and sweet throwback to East Coast summertime family trips,” Fieri said.

Waterloo x Guy Fieri-Huckleberry Cobbler

The Waterloo x Guy Fieri-Huckleberry Cobbler flavor is a “sweet and tangy berry bomb with a surprise hit of baking spice,” the chef stated.

It’s sweetness meshed with a touch of tartness is an unexpected burst of delicious flavors.

Waterloo x Guy Fieri- Spiced Mango Sorbet

Mango sherbet with a hint of spice is a tasty summer escape from the heat and Waterloo x Guy Fieri brings that unbeatable flavor to sparkling water.

“Spiced Mango Sorbet has just a touch of spice highlighting some bright fresh mango – it’s a first-class fiesta!,” he said. “Bring on the summer!”