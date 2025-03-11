7 Exciting New Grocery Items From Big Brands Just Hit Shelves

It's almost springtime, which means your favorite companies are releasing new and limited-edition products that are just hitting grocery store shelves. From new condiments and candies to coffee and cookies, these big-name brands just launched some very impressive new items that will have you rushing to the store to stock up before they sell out. There's a delicious new BBQ sauce, luxury chocolates, creamy hard seltzers and more in this March lineup. Here are seven exciting new grocery items that will add some sunshine to the spring season!

Pepperidge Farm Milano Caramel Café Au Lait

The new Pepperidge Farm Milano Caramel Café Au Lait cookies ($4.99) are rolling out online and in stores nationwide throughout March. This limited-edition snack features "bold and balanced tastes of caramel and light roast coffee, coupled with sweet creamy notes of premium white chocolate," and is sure to be a hit with coffee-lovers everywhere.

Free Rein Get Up Espresso Roast

Free Rein Coffee has three exciting new flavors hitting grocery store shelves—Buckskin ($13.99 for 12oz bag/$11.99 for 12-count pods), Free Rein Reserve ($18.99 for 12oz bag/$14.99 for 12 pods), and Get Up Espresso Roast ($13.99 for 12oz bag/$11.99 for 12 pods). The latter is a 100% Colombian espresso roast, "rich and balanced with notes of caramel in every sip… Perfectly captures Free Rein's mission – smooth, bold, and full of flavor, designed to power your drive and keep you moving forward." Sign me up!

Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups

Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups are lighting up the candy aisles this spring as a fun new addition to the classic lineup. Each new candy is layered with special edible confetti that emits a fluorescent glow when under a blacklight, thanks to the addition of a flavorless turmeric extract. Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups can be found online starting March 5th, and at all major national retailers later this month, with suggested retail prices of $1.24 for a .08 oz small peg bag, and $2.98 for a 6.7 oz large peg bag.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New Cascade Platinum Plus

Cascade is teaming up with Kenan Thompson for the launch of the New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus, available now in grocery stores nationwide. The new ActionPacs are designed to fight traditionally tough-to-clean food combinations like cheesy, baked on eggs, pan-seared meats, thanks to the grease-fighting power of Dawn. "As a long-time Cascade-user, I can confidently say this is their best yet. I'm a cooking machine now that I'm totally confident the dishwasher will get the job done," Thompson says.

Godiva Premium Assortment Spring Box

Godiva Premium Assortment Spring Box ($46.99) is now available at Costco, and it's gorgeous—each box contains 27 chocolates made with delicious dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate, with fillings including heavenly hazelnut praliné, refreshing raspberry, sweet white chocolate ganache, luscious caramel, and more, in a beautiful limited-edition box perfect for gifts (or for yourself!).

Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Barbecue Sauce

Sweet Baby Ray's just launched a new Buffalo Barbecue Sauce (aka "Buff-a-Cue") available online and in stores nationwide. Inspired by years of fans mixing the two sauces themselves, the exciting new Buffalo Barbecue fusion "combines the rich, smoky sweetness of Sweet Baby Ray's award-winning barbecue sauce with the spicy cayenne heat" of the best-selling Buffalo wing sauce. Just in time for the approach of grilling season!

Vizzy Cream Pop Hard Seltzer

Creamy soda drinks are all the rage right now, and Vizzy is taking full advantage of the craze by launching the new Vizzy Cream Pop Hard Seltzer Variety Pack (available nationwide in 12-packs of 12-oz cans). The new flavors are Orange Cream Pop, Raspberry Cream Pop, and Strawberry Cream Pop, with just 1g of sugar, 2g of carbs, and 5% alcohol/vol each. Use the product locator to find the new drinks near you.