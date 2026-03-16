11 Best New Kirkland Items Hitting Shelves This Month

Spring is bringing 11 exciting new Kirkland Signature food items to Costco stores.

Spring doesn’t officially start for a few weeks, but things are already heating up at Costco. The warehouse is filling up with so many must-buy items, ranging from food and drinks to clothing. And there are lots of new and exciting Kirkland Signature items dropping in every aisle, including the freezer section, deli, bakery, and pantry supplies. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new Kirkland foods hitting stores now.

Kirland Signature Lemon Custard Pie

There are so many great new items in the Costco Bakery, including the Kirkland Signature Lemon Custard Pie. “You guys this is so delish! Costco just put it out today! It’s not too lemony, not too sweet! Just perfect,” Costco Twins shared. “Easter dinner dessert taken care of!” one shopper writes.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu

The Sushi Guy is a fan of a new tofu product. “Reviewing the new Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu from Costco,” he wrote in the caption, cutting into the piece and taking a bite. “Very tender,” “nice and crumbly,” with a “nice bounce.”

Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth

If you cook ramen, run to Costco for their new broth. “Reviewing Costco’s new Kirkland Tonkotsu Ramen Broth. Pork fat. Chicken fat. Collagen-rich mouthfeel. Ginger forward. 1.4g salt per cup. $15.79 for four quarts,” The Sushi Guy shared in a post.

Kirkland Signature Atlantic Blackened Salmon

There is a great new protein in the freezer section. Shoppers are already obsessed with Kirkland Signature Atlantic Blackened Salmon. According to shoppers, it “is amazing!” with “Tons of flavor and lots of juice.” Another calls it “Absolutely delicious.” Each fillet is boneless with the skin on and pre-seasoned with thyme, oregano, three types of pepper, and more.

Kirkland Signature Italian Deli Meat

The deli section is now carrying new kinds of sliced Italian meat, including Italian Dry Salami and Hot Soppressata. “Popular sliced deli meat is now back at Costco! Check it out,” Discovering Costco captioned a post.

Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Costco cheesecake is legendary. Kirkland just dropped a new flavor that is game-changing. “The Costco Bakery has something new. 👀 Try the delicious Salted Caramel Cheesecake!” the store shared in a post. “10/10 and Costco has the BEST cheesecake,” Costo Hot Finds commented. “It’s so yummy,” Costco So Obsessed added.

Kirkland Signature Twice Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants

New croissants just arrived at the Costco bakery, and they are decadent. “If you’re a chocolate-for-breakfast person, these Twice Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants at Costco are a must! You get 6 croissants in the container, and they’re dusted with powdered sugar with that rich chocolate filling inside. I’d warm one up for a few minutes so the center gets extra melty, then pair it with coffee for the easiest treat!!” writes Costco Buys. Get them for $9.99.

Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce

And there is a new frozen wing option that is an instant hit: Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce, fully cooked, with the sauce packaged separately. Shoppers recommend crisping them in the air fryer and then tossing them in the included sauce. “They were crispy for me when I cooked them in my air fryer,” one Redditor says.

Kirkland Signature Strawberry & Cheesecake Danishes

Not sure what to serve for Easter brunch? Kirkland Signature Strawberry & Cheesecake Danishes are to-die-for. “This new danish + ☕️ = happiness!” Costco Hot Finds shared. “Danish is my FAVORITE I’m so excited for this!” a shopper commented. “FINALLY fruit & cheese in one🤩😍 Now hoping my Costco in Issaquah WA has them,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake is back for spring. “This is the best carrot cake!!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Def 10/10 best carrot cake I’ve had,” another agrees. “I have came to the conclusion with a Costco membership I can never be on a diet,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Hot Cross Buns

Kirkland Signature Hot Cross Buns are a “New Costco Find” and a great deal, 24 for $11.59. “48 cents each. Would you buy this?” they asked followers. “The best,” responded one. “Amazing,” adds another.