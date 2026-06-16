4 Best Grocery Store Meat Cuts for Summer BBQ, According to a Beef Expert

Beef expert picks affordable grocery store cuts for summer grilling.

Barbecuing is an American tradition that millions do every summer. No matter your skill level at the grill, a good steak can make all the difference. While premium steaks often get the most attention, several grocery store cuts offer excellent flavor, versatility, and value for backyard cookouts. To find out which ones are worth adding to your cart this season, Eat This, Not That! asked beef expert Jessica Lancaster, Senior Director Product Quality & Safety Research at Beef It’s What’s For Dinner, to share her top picks for summer BBQs.

How to Buy a Good Cut of Steak

It’s common to think that all steaks are worthy on the grill, but that isn’t the case. Lancaster explains there are key things to look for when you’re at the butcher counter. “The first step is to identify your cut,” she says. “If you plan to have the steak be the centerpiece of the plate, you’ll want to choose a more elevated cut like a Ribeye or Tenderloin. If you’re planning to cut up the steak and add it to fajitas or stir-fry, you can be more flexible and choose a versatile cut like a flank steak or skirt steak.” She continues, “Regardless, you want to look for good marbling when you purchase your beef. The fat will melt during cooking, adding flavor and moisture to the beef. And don’t forget to think beyond steak! Ground beef is an excellent option for making hamburgers or smashburgers on the grill.”

Petite Sirloin

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Petite Sirloin offers a good balance of beefy flavor, leanness, and affordability. It’s a budget-friendly steak that still tastes like steak, especially when grilled or pan-seared properly. It’s also relatively tender compared to other inexpensive cuts, and its smaller size makes it quick and easy to cook for weeknight meals or casual grilling. “This is a budget-friendly option that is tender and juicy, and can help stretch your dollar when grilling for larger groups,” says Lancaster.

Tenderloin (aka Filet Mignon)

People like Tenderloin (filet mignon) because it is the most tender cut of beef, with a very soft, almost buttery texture that’s easy to cut and chew. It also has a mild, clean beef flavor that pairs well with sauces, butter, and simple seasoning. “This is best for a lean and high-end option,” Lancaster shares. “This cut is known for its rich and buttery texture and is often considered the most tender of beef cuts. It’s a great choice for a special occasion or if you just want to treat yourself.”

Flank Steak

Flank steak has a bold, beefy flavor and a relatively lean profile that still grills beautifully. When marinated and sliced thin against the grain, it becomes tender and works well in tacos, salads, and stir-fries. It’s a go-to for Lancaster. “This cut is lean and full of flavor and is perfect for marinating and grilling over high heat for tacos, wraps and fajitas.”

Denver Steak

Denver steak (aka Chuck Under Blade, Center Steak and Denver Cut). Denver steak delivers a surprisingly tender texture and rich, beefy flavor for a relatively affordable cut. It comes from the chuck, but when trimmed properly, it’s well-marbled and grills or pan-sears nicely with a good balance of juiciness and bite. “This is great for something a little different and innovative,” says Lancaster. “Cut from the Under Blade, these steaks are tender with a good amount of marbling and beef flavor. This cut is best when cooked over high heat on the grill.”