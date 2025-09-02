7 New Limited-Edition Cookies Just Hit Shelves

Cookies are a great treat any day of the year. However, right now, there are so many limited-edition flavors on the shelves of your local grocery store. From annual fall flavors and Halloween-themed treats to cookies designed by your favorite celebrity, it’s the perfect time to indulge in something new and delicious. Here are 7 limited-edition cookies that just hit shelves.

Tate’s Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Pumpkin Spice season is here in full force, and Tate’s Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies are here for it. The cookies are “thin and deeply delicious” and “loaded with white chocolate chips and cozy pumpkin spice flavors.” Grab a bag before they are gone.

Keebler Limited Edition Spookie Fudge Stripes

To celebrate the spookiest season of the year, Keebler released the Limited Edition Spookie Fudge Stripes™ cookies. “Baked by Ernie and the elves in the Hollow Tree, these aren’t just any cookies. They’re chocolatey vanilla treats featuring vibrant orange stripes and festive Halloween designs that kids (and parents) will be obsessing over this season. The Halloween-inspired flavors and eye-catching spooky aesthetics make them the perfect centerpiece for trick-or-treat bags, classroom parties, and those Pinterest-worthy Halloween spreads consumers love to create,” the brand tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oreo Orange Creme Halloween Cookies, Limited Edition

Boo! Orange Creme Halloween Cookies, Limited Edition, are the classic OREO cookie with a Halloween twist. Each cookie features two chocolate wafers filled with rich orange-colored creme filling in five spooky designs.

Oreo Apple Pie a la Mode Sandwich Cookies

Another limited-edition cookie from Orego? Apple Pie a la Mode Sandwich Cookies. “This is absolutely delightful 😊!” one shopper writes. “I’ve had the pleasure of sampling numerous Oreo flavors, and this particular one stands out as a top contender. What sets it apart is its masterful balance of flavors, with the apple pie a la mode taste being neither too sweet nor overpowering. Furthermore, the cookie component boasts a delightful texture and flavor that complements the cream filling perfectly. If you’re an Oreo enthusiast like myself, this flavor is an absolute must-try.”

Cheryl’s Cookies Frank’s RedHot

Cheryl’s Cookies dropped a hot new cookie, Frank’s RedHot® Buttercream-Frosted Cookie Gift Tin, featuring Frank’s RedHot® flavor. The cookies are made with a sugar cookie base, topped with bright orange cream cheese-flavored frosting, and arrive in a blazin’ Frank’s RedHot® gift tin.

Pepperidge Farm Milano Chai Latte Cookies

An Autumn Exclusive, these Pepperidge Farm Milano Chai Latte Cookies – 5.6oz, are delicious. “These cookies are Insane!!! I bought them for a friend because I LOVE the London Fog ones. She shared them with me because they are Soooooo GOOD!!!” one shopper writes. “Favorite Cookie for the Fall Season,” another says. “Thumbs up graphic, would recommend.” A third adds it is a “delicious cookie with just a hint of fall spice!”

Oreo Selena Gomez Cookies Limited Edition

Get Oreo Selena Gomez Cookies Limited Edition before they are gone. “The best Oreos ever. The end. Don’t stop making them. Oreos are overpriced,” one shopper said. “I bought these a few days ago because, I had previously purchased them. They’re the best cookies I’ve ever tasted, and I’m glad I bought them again. Keep up the good work Selena!!” another said.