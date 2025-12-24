Oreo Is About to Go Big With 5 New Flavors in 2026

Five new Oreo flavors are rolling out soon, and fans say these treats could be the brand’s best yet.

Oreo cookies have been around forever. While OG chocolate cookies filled with cream never get old, the brand continues to add new varieties to the mix. And, things are about to get super duper delicious very soon, according to the influencer Snackolator. “Oreo is about to go wild again in 2026 with new releases I’m cookies, cakesters, minis, cookie thins, and Thins, sugar free. Which ones do you want to try?” Snackolator shared a post. “Oreo’s about to go crazy in 2026. We got a bunch of new releases. We got cookies, cakesters, sugar-free. Let’s get right to it,” he adds in the clip. Here are the 5 new Oreo flavors hitting shelves soon.

The first one is Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cake. “You got the confetti cakes on the outside. You got the birthday cake-flavored cream on the inside. These will be available very soon. They’re already on the Oreo website,” he says.

Next up, Chocolate Ganache Oreo Thins. “I’m not sure how much different that’s gonna be than Chocolate Cream Oreo Thins, but it definitely sounds good because I do love me some ganache. These are also on the Oreo website, and we’ll be rolling into stores soon.

And, an exciting addition to the cookie family? “Oreo is finally dropping zero sugar. They’re gonna be in regular and double-stuffed. There’s a rumor of a golden one as well. These are gonna be coming out early 2026. You get two in each pack,” he says.

Cookie Dough Oreos are also coming in early 2026. “These have cookie-dough flavored cream. They’re chocolate chip-flavored cookies with chocolate chip inclusions. These sound amazing and a huge upgrade from their previous cookie dough release. They’ve been on two different retailer websites, so be on the lookout soon,” he says.

“Last up is the collab coming to the UK. They’re gonna have Berry Cream Egg Oreos. I hope they come here. I’m not so sure if they will. They got a layer of like the egg cream, a layer of the regular Oreo cream. These look amazing,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

His followers were excited for the news. “Oreo Cakesters Confetti looks so festive!” one writes. “Finally, been dreaming about the chocolate chip cookie dough Oreos,” another adds. “Peeps and Cookie Butter were the best Oreos ever,” another chimes in. “Zero sugar double stuff Oreos!!! Yessssss,” a fourth added. “Ohhhhh the chocolate ganache!!! Worth the gluten!” yet another said.