The original zero-sugar Pepsi has gotten the boot. No, the soda isn't disappearing from the shelves—it now has a new and improved flavor.

In a recent press release, PepsiCo announced that the company has released an upgraded version of its Pepsi Zero Sugar recipe, which uses a "new sweetener system" to offer consumers a "more refreshing and bolder taste profile" than the previous formula.

RELATED: Pepsi Just Launched a New Citrus-Flavored Soda That Will Replace Sierra Mist6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Food Dive, the latest iteration no longer features ginseng and now contains the same amount of caffeine as regular Pepsi. The outlet noted that the recipe change comes at a time when consumers are looking to reduce their sugar intake.

Pepsi highlighted the new recipe's success by pointing out that consumer preference testing showed that the updated Pepsi Zero Sugar "outpaces the old formula across the board." The soda giant added that consumers said the new soft drink is more refreshing, tasty, and smooth, with a "real cola taste."

"Our R&D team leveraged the best new beverage technology to upgrade our Pepsi Zero Sugar product to give fans the best tasting cola in the zero-sugar category," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's chief marketing officer, said in the company's press release. "The product is truly a breakthrough as it is the best zero sugar cola we've ever had – period."

In terms of how the previous Pepsi Zero Sugar once performed, CNN reported that the product lagged behind Coke Zero Sugar. Pepsi's zero-sugar beverage drove less than 1% of overall soda sales while Coke's racked up almost 4%.

To promote its new release, Pepsi will be running several different ads, including national television commercials that will air throughout the NFL playoffs and a new Super Bowl campaign, which marks the zero-sugar product's first appearance during the "Big Game" in three years.

The updated Pepsi Zero Sugar isn't the company's only new drink on the market. Last week, Pepsi announced the launch of Starry, its brand-new lemon-lime soda that will replace the brand's 24-year-old Sierra Mist.