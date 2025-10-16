5 Big New Popeyes Changes Happening This Week

Popeyes is fast becoming one of the most popular chicken chains in the U.S., rivaling Chick-fil-A for the top spot. Recent collaborations with Hot Ones and relaunching their famous, fan-favorite wings has fans buzzing, and the fast-food restaurant is following up on this success by offering diners some seriously good deals for both wings and the wider menu. Here are five new Popeyes changes happening this week.

$1 Wing Offer

Wing lovers are in luck right now—the chain is offering $1 wings all month long. Guests can grab 12 wings for $12 or 18 wings for $18. The chain recently reintroduced wings with a new mild marinated base. “Now every bone-in wing starts with our mild marinated base – featuring a savory blend of Louisiana seasonings, then cooked up golden brown and crispy,” the restaurant says. This way fans can choose to level up the heat if they want to.

Fansville Wing Deal

Popeyes is offering fans the chance to grab the Fansville Runs on Wings deal until October 12, where guests can score 12 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (or both) and get a free drink on the house. “The garlic parm wings are my favorite wings anywhere,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

300 New Restaurants

Popeyes is planning to open 300 new restaurants in Mexico over the next 10 years. “Mexico represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Popeyes, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with experienced and passionate franchisees who share our vision,” said Duncan Montero, LAC president of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), parent company of Popeyes. “Our unique New Orleans-style menu, including Popeyes famous chicken — freshly prepared, marinated for at least 12 hours, battered, and breaded by hand with our seasonings, and slow cooked to perfection — resonates deeply with guests. We’re confident in our ability to win in Mexico over the long term.”

New Dry Rub Flavors

The wing relaunch came with new flavors fans are obsessed with: Ghost Pepper Dry Rub, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Garlic Parm Dry Rub, and Buffalo Dry Rub. “I tried it yesterday, it was very delicious. Way spicier than the old ghost pepper wings. They put some sort of spice seasoning powder on it,” one fan said.

Welcome Deal

If you’re new to Popeyes and want to make your first order, the chain is offering a special deal for first-time customers: “Free 2Pc Signature Chicken, 3Pc Tenders, 6Pc Wings, or Chicken Sandwich when you place your first order and spend $10+,” the restaurant says. This offer is valid until 12/31/25.