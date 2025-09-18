I Tried Popeyes New Hot Ones Menu and One Item Stole the Show

It’s no coincidence guests on viral YouTube series Hot Ones use chicken wings to highlight those uber-spicy hot sauces, so who better for the show to partner with than Popeyes? The chicken experts just teamed up with Hot Ones to launch three delicious new menu items that will have spicy chicken fans very happy. “When you think of bold flavors and serious heat, Popeyes is right up there with Hot Ones. Bringing our worlds together for this limited-time menu, we’ve created something that’s going to test spice lovers in the most delicious way possible,” said Hot Ones host Sean Evans. As a fan of both Popeyes and Hot Ones I knew I had to try this new limited-time menu before it’s gone forever—here’s what I thought.

Sizzlin’ Sriracha Dippers

The Popeyes Sizzlin’ Sriracha Dippers (mild heat) are pickled garlic sriracha-marinated Chicken Dippers, served with a Buttermilk Ranch dip cup and a fiery Hot Ones Sriracha sachet. The dippers themselves are quite thin, which actually works out well for dipping, and there is a good ratio of breading to chicken.

Smokin’ Rojo Sandwich

The Smokin’ Rojo Sandwich (medium heat) is a crispy chicken fillet topped with Hot Ones’ Los Calientes Rojo spread and tangy pickles on a toasted brioche bun. This is perfect for people who like a little bit of heat but not overwhelmingly so—you can definitely taste the spice but it’s a hint rather than a smack in the face. The bun itself is soft and pillowy and perfectly contrasts the crispy, crunchy chicken breast fillet.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Darin’ Dab Ghost Wings

The Darin’ Dab Ghost Wings (hot) are classic Popeyes wings (bone-in or boneless) dusted with a bold Ghost Pepper dry rub and served with a Last Dab Ranch dip cup. I didn’t get to try the wings themselves but I did try the Ranch Dip and I’m telling you right now, it’s almost criminally good—spicy, creamy, with a lingering mouth tingle from the peppers. If they bottled and sold this sauce I would 100% buy it.

Last Dab

All menu items have the option of coming with the iconic Last Dab sauce, labeled as “extremely hot”—I’ve had the sauce before and love it. Yes, it’s hot, but it also has real depth of flavor and lends itself so well to everything from tacos to scrambled eggs.

Popeyes On Hot Ones

Popeyes will join Hot Ones for a special episode where celebrity guests like Keke Palmer are invited back for the typical experience of spicy wings and questions, this time with the new Popeyes x Hot Ones menu. “Popeyes has built a cult following around bold, craveable flavors, so bringing our heat to their wings just made sense,” Evans says.