7 New Salty Snacks Hitting Shelves Right Now

Salty snacks are hard to resist and if you tend to go for savory over sweet, you’re in luck. This month is filled with new releases featuring bold, weird (in a good way) and seriously addicting flavors. Whether you’re into chips with a kick, creamy dips, or gourmet popcorn treats, there’s something new hitting shelves this month that’s for everyone. So make pantry space and don’t be shocked if you stock up on every item on our list. Here are seven new salty snacks hitting shelves now that are worth putting in your cart.

Belle’s Gourmet Dubai Chocolate Popcorn

Belle’s Gourmet Dubai Chocolate Popcorn just hit shelves and already won a prestige award before its release date. It received the Most Innovative New Product Award in the salty category at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo.

Heluva Good! x Mike’s Hot Honey Dip

Upgrade your snack game with Heluva Good! x Mike’s Hot Honey Dip. The spicy, creamy dip just launched and the delicious dip goes with everything from pretzels, chips, chicken tenders, you name it. It’s dangerously easy to eat it all in one sitting.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheddar BBQ

Whether you’re hosting a BBQ, having a picnic, or having a lazy beach day, chips are a must-have and Cheetos just dropped a new flavor that somehow makes Flamin’ Hot feel brand new again. It’s the ideal spicy cheesy bite and fans are already talking about the latest Cheetos’ product.

On Reddit people are “stoked” about the new flavor because it’s “spicy and BBQ always goes good together.”

Another user shared, ” it feels like every week now I’m having to run to the store to look for multiple new products that drop. This summer is gonna be wild at this rate.”

On Instagram, shoppers agreed that they “have to try these,” with one person wondering why Cheetos “didn’t decide to make tons of different Flamin’ Hot varieties sooner?”

Fritos Flavor Twists – Lime & Jalapeño

These twisty corn chips are back in the spotlight with a brand new flavor: lime and jalapeño. They’ve got that sharp tang with just enough heat to keep you going back for more. They’re not blow-your-head-off spicy, but they’ve got a little kick.

While the chip will only be around for a limited time, fans are happy to have them for now.

Food and grocery news blogger KDSnackFinds alerted shoppers to the new drop writing ”

7-Eleven came thru” along with a photo of the bag.

One person commented and wrote, ” Just tried this yesterday. It’s good.”

Pop Secret Popcorn

Binge your favorite movies and shows this summer with Pop Secret. According to food blogger Marcus Smith, the brand is releasing three new flavors in June–Movie Theater Butter, Homestyle Sea Salt and Double Cheddar!–which will hit Sam’s Club warehouses first. There will be a national roll out in August at Kroger stores.

Trader Joe’s Patio Potato Chips

After a hiatus from shelves, the popular Patio Potato Chips from Trader Joe’s are back, but only for a limited time. The unique chips are crafted from four flavors–Sea Salt & Vinegar, Delicious Dill, Homestyle Ketchup, and Smokin’ Sweet BBQ–and fans are excited.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt announced the return to followers and shoppers are ecstatic.

One wrote, “I’m grabbing 50 bags!!! 😂 I have missed these so much.”

Boulder Canyon Tortilla Chips

Boulder Canyon just released three new flavors of tortilla chips this month. Sea Salt, Blue Corn, and Lime & Sea Salt are made with avocado oil and lightly seasoned. Check their site to see where you can purchase the latest launch from the brand.