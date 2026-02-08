5 New Sodas Coming This Month, Including a New Coke Variant

These new sodas hitting shelves this month include fan favorites and bold new flavors.

Soda fans are in for a treat this month with the launch of several new beverages shoppers are already raving about. From two new Coca-Cola drops (including the return of a fan-favorite flavor) to better-for-you options packed with protein and prebiotics, the new products are varied and fun. If you’re bored with the same old soda options and want to try something new and exciting, you’re in luck: Here are five exciting new sodas hitting shelves this winter.

Coca-Cola Cherry Float

Coca-Cola Cherry Float is the newest addition to the wildly popular Coca-Cola Cherry lineup. This delicious new soda delivers a nostalgic twist on cherry flavor with a smooth, creamy vanilla flavor, available in both regular and zero sugar. “I used to be a big Cherry 🍒 Coke fan but over the years it felt less ‘cherry’ to me,” one fan said via Reddit. “This completely reminds me of the old Cherry Coke I used to drink. In terms of the creaminess, I’d put it on par with the Holiday Vanilla. Not as creamy or sweet as the Pepsi Wild Cherry and cream, but a better overall taste. 8.5/10.”

Diet Coke Cherry

Diet Coke Cherry is back due to popular demand, and fans are hyped. “Long sought by loyal fans, the beverage delivers the crisp, refreshing Diet Coke taste with a bold, nostalgic cherry twist—zero sugar, zero calories, and now easier than ever to find,” the brand says. “Diet Coke Cherry will roll out in 12-ounce 12-pack cans and 20-ounce bottles with updated packaging featuring standard Diet Coke branding complemented by cherry iconography.” That means no more retro packaging which is a pity.

SkyPop Goes Nationwide

Protein soda brand SkyPop is expanding into stores across the country this month, bringing flavors like Strawberry Cotton Candy into Walmart, Kroger, and more. "Crafted with bold, delicious flavor and 10g of real, complete whey protein, SkyPop delivers a simple, easy-to-understand benefit that supports everyday vitality. SkyPop is about feeling good about your choices, moving through your day with confidence, and reaching for the sky," the brand says.

Slice Soda Pacific Pop and Apple Flavors

Slice Soda just launched two new flavors: Pacific Pop and Apple. Like all Slice sodas, Pacific Pop and Apple have no high fructose corn syrup and feature a gut-loving blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. “Tastes just like Mountain Dew Baja blast,” one Target shopper said of the Pacific Pop flavor. “As someone who gave up soda a year ago, I have been waiting for one of these healthy soda brands to make a Baja blast version. Slice was the first and they knocked it out of the park!”

Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus

Mountain Dew’s Baja Cabo Citrus had a limited run last spring and is now officially part of the brand’s permanent lineup. “Love this one. Tastes more Orange-forward in a good way,” one fan said. Some shoppers are noticing the drinks look different from when they first launched. “This is what sodas without artificial dyes are going to look like,” one Redditor explained. “The old one had Yellow 6, Red 40 and Yellow 5. The new version uses only fruit and vegetable juice concentrates for color.”