Mountain Dew Just Launched a Wild New Flavor

Mountain Dew just released a new drink that is very on-trend for the viral dirty soda craze: Introducing the Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda, a flavor that mixes the iconic citrus kick of Mountain Dew with a smooth cream flavor twist, delivering a “distinctive and indulgent” taste.

The drink will launch at the NACS Show in October 2025, with national availability rolling out in early 2026 (if fans can stand to wait that long).

“Mountain Dew has always pushed boundaries with flavors that become cultural phenomena. Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda, with its creamy indulgent taste, is just another example of how we leverage innovation to engage our fans,” says Mark Kirkham, CMO PepsiCo Beverages U.S. “As a brand that has always embraced culture, Dirty Mountain Dew takes the dirty soda trend to a whole new level…as only Dew can do!”

Fans are already buzzing about the new Dirty Mountain Dew on social media, with even those dubious about the flavor saying they want to try it at least once. “No dirty soda has ever been prepackaged before. This would be the first of its kind. Swig is one of the biggest dirty soda companies right now and dirty mountain dew has been on their menu for years now,” one Redditor said. “My thoughts are where do I find them,” another commented. “Can’t go wrong with vanilla and lime, I’d give it a try,” a third agreed.

Mountain Dew Is Bringing Back This Cult-Favorite Flavor

Another person pointed out Mountain Dew does a great job of offering sugar-free options for customers. “I love Dew’s commitment to zero sugar and they’re usually pretty good,” they said.

Plenty of Mountain Dew fans are convinced the drink will be a big hit, and have their own recipes for making Dirty Dew while they wait for the big launch. “Cream soda with a strong Dew taste seems crazy enough to do well if they get the mixture right,” one said. “Coffee Mate Coconut Cream coffee creamer mixed with Baja is pretty close. Pick up one plus a 2 liter of Blast every week while I’m shopping and make it at home all through the week,” another recommended.

“I keep non dairy sweet coffee creamer in the fridge and add a shot to some Baja Zero if I’m feeling funky. Also use the same creamer with a splash of lime for some dirty Dr Pepper,” one intrepid Mountain Dew fan shared (are you guys taking notes?).

The success of the Taco Bell’s Dirty Baja Blast (gone but never forgotten) bodes for the new Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda. “I tried it on Friday and it reminded me of melted sherbet! I loved it!” one customer said at the time. Only four months to wait!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e