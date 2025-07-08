7 New Sodas Coming Out Soon

It’s an exciting year for soda lovers, with many new flavors and old classics making a return to shelves. This summer alone there are several majorly-hyped new beverages being launched, with some already available at certain retailers nationwide. Taco Bell is about to release a new Mountain Dew flavor and Diet Cherry Coke will soon be beautifying Kroger shelves with its new/old retro packaging. So what should soda-lovers keep their eyes on? Here are seven sodas coming out soon.

Mountain Dew x Trolli

According to the Snackolator account, the Mountain Dew x Trolli collab should launch end of August for a September release. There are rumors the drink will only be released in a zero sugar version. “I’m honestly okay with that, I quite like the zero flavors but understand why some people don’t,” one Redditor said.

Crush Electric Blue Razz

Crush is set to launch the ‘Back to the 80’s’ Electric Blue Razz at some point in July. “I remember finding what I’m pretty sure was Crush blue raspberry flavored bottles as a kid, and becoming completely obsessed with it,” one Redditor shared. “Every time we would go to town and pass that gas station my Mom would let me have one lol. I think they were discontinued, and I was so heartbroken, it was so good!”

Diet Cherry Coke

Retro Diet Cherry Coke will be available exclusively at Kroger family of stores beginning mid-July for a limited time only, a spokesperson from Coca-Cola confirmed to Eat This, Not That! “Can’t wait til this hits the dollar store shelves (I don’t have a Kroger or a Kroger-affiliated store in my state),” one fan said.

Fruity Pebbles x Liquid Death

The Snackolator account says “Fruity Pebbles flavored water is something only Liquid Death could pull off!” Originally spotted by kdsnackfinds in their local Walmart, the drink should be available nationwide by now. I found it at Target walking down the aisles. It tastes just like it and it blows my mind! My boyfriend says it’s amazing,” one commenter said.

Shirley Temple 7-Up

The Shirley Temple 7-Up is making a return this year after a successful run in 2024. “We love this pop so much that when my wife and I heard it was being discontinued, I called around to every store within 50 miles finding only one in a nearby town having some left. I drove the 40 minute drive there and bought every last one of them!” one Walmart shopper said.

A&W Ice Cream Sundae

Keurig Dr Pepper confirmed the A&W Ice Cream Sundae will hit supermarket shelves in August. “I don’t really like root beer but this is going to be amazing,” one shopper said. “I bet this is going to be delicious 😋,” another commented.

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight

The Mountain Dew Baja Midnight was announced at Taco Bell’s Live Más LIVE event, and will be a Taco Bell exclusive this summer. “Sounds like it’s going to be good, If I remember correctly they already had a passion fruit flavor in the past and it was really good,” one Redditor said.