8 New Summer Snacks That Just Landed on Grocery Shelves

Looking to up your summer snacking? Grocery stores are stocking up with exciting new treats that combine bold tastes, creative twists, and seasonal flair. From spicy chips to wild cracker flavors, here are eight standout snacks that have just landed, perfect for beach days, backyard BBQs, or anytime you crave something fresh and fun.

Jimmy John’s Lemon Sunshine Cookie

Jimmy John’s Lemon Sunshine Cookie is the first new flavor of the year and it was released just in time for summer and fans are excited.

One Redditor wrote, “I’m pretty hyped for this myself.”

A second commented, “I like the design! It’s a sun but the center is a lemon, that’s creative and cute.”

Sweet, Spicy & Tart Chile Lime Flavored Seasoned Dried Strawberries

Trader Joe’s knows how to deliver great snacks and one of their newest shelf items is already generating a lot of buzz. The Sweet, Spicy & Tart Chile Lime Flavored Seasoned Dried Strawberries is so good you could eat the bag in one sitting–although we don’t recommend that.

One Redditor wrote, “I just had some fresh strawberries with tajin last night and now I might just have to pick these up after work 😂 sounds like my kind of sweet treat!”

Another shared, “I mean I put Tajín on everything I can, thanks for the idea for strawberries 🤣 My fave suckers are Rebanaditas, the watermelon is super sweet but the chili on it – 😋”

Raisin Rosemary Crisps

Want to impress your friends with an Instagram-worth charcuterie board? Add Trader Joe’s new

Raisin Rosemary Crisps that will complement any cheese and meat selection you include.

Goldfish Awesome Sauce

Pepperidge Farm isn't afraid to test new flavors and the brand just released Goldfish Awesome Sauce that tastes like Chick-fil-A.

The Instagram account @snackolator alerted fans to the new drop and wrote, “Oh yesssss! Goldfish just dropped a Chick-fil-A sauce inspired flavor with the best name *Awesome Sauce*”

You can buy the limited-edition flavor now at Target.

Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle

There’s no denying that dill pickle is the flavor of the year and Pepperidge Farm is jumping on the food trend. The brand also released Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle and shoppers are all about it.

A commenter wrote on @snackolator‘s post, “Spicy dill pickle is the best flavor ever released🎤”

You can also find this new flavor at Target.

Churro Kit-Kats

Chocolate lovers are in for a treat. Churro Kit-Kats have been around off and on for a while, but they’re back on shelves and customers are excited.

@snackolator wrote, “Look what has returned!! Churro Kit-Kats are back and just in time for summer! 🔥 Definitely one of my favorite Kit-Kat flavors!”

One fan commented on the post and wrote, “Bought one yesterday. Pretty good.”

Another shared, “Best Kit Kat ever made. Literally gave me life.”

Hy-Vee Churro Potato Chips

If you have more of a salty craving and prefer chips over chocolate, there’s something for you too! A limited-edition of Hy-Vee Churro Potato Chips just hit stores. There’s no reviews yet–they’re that new–but we can’t wait to see what shoppers think.

Pillsbury Toaster Strudel Strawberry Sprinkle

According to the Instagram account @snackbetch there’s a new flavor of Pillsbury pastries to look forward to. The Strudel Strawberry Sprinkle has rainbow sprinkle strawberry icing and is available at Walmart, however, we didn’t see it just yet.

“NEW! Toaster Strudel Strawberry Sprinkle

– Toaster Donut Pastries – Frosted

– Toaster Donut Pastries – Boston Cream

– Toaster Donut Pastries – Rainbow Sprinkle

The new Strudel is up on Walmart’s website and the Donut pastry line has been spotted at Target.”