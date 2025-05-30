7 New Yogurt Flavors Hitting Shelves Just in Time for Summer

Yogurt is a great snack, meal, or treat for people of all ages. Kids love it because it is sweet and delicious, while adults appreciate its abundance of protein, calcium, and gut-boosting ingredients. Did I mention it tastes great? While many of us have our go-to brands and flavors, it’s fun to mix it up a little bit and try new ones. This season, there are a bunch of new yogurt flavors hitting shelves just in time for summer. Here are seven you should stock up on ASAP.

Chobani Greek Yogurt, Fruit Punch

In addition to a new birthday cake-flavored coffee creamer, Chobani added two new yogurt flavors to its lineup for summer. The first is Chobani Greek Yogurt, Fruit Punch. According to the brand, it is a “signature creamy Greek yogurt in a fun, fruity blend of cherry, orange, and pineapple flavors.” The flavor is available at national retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Wegmans, as well as regional retailers like ShopRite, and Publix, for $1.59.

Chobani Flip, Red, White and Poppin’

If you are feeling patriotic, head over to national retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Wegmans, or regional retailers like ShopRite, and Publix, for Chobani Flip, Red, White and Poppin’. The concoction is a “bright and citrusy lemon Greek yogurt with natural poppin’ red, white, and blue candies,” and retails for $1.79. The brand explains that both new limited-time offerings boast “nostalgic summertime flavors” that “capture the essence of the season and are made with high-quality, natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners or flavors.”

siggi’s Protein Packs: Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Acai

siggi’s recently launched Protein Packs in two delicious flavors: Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Acai. Each boasts 11 grams of protein and is crafted with real fruit and no artificial flavors or added sweeteners. They are now available at Whole Foods nationwide for $1.99 per pouch.

Oui Strawberry Lemon

Oui is debuting its newest special-batch flavor of the French-style yogurt just in time for summer. Strawberry Lemon offers “the juicy taste of strawberry and brightness of summer lemon,” with the brand likening the flavor to “sipping a glass of lemonade on a warm, sunny day!” The jarred yogurt is available at select retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Food Lion, and H-E-B.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Painterland Sisters skyr Passion Fruit

Skyr Yogurt from Painterland Sisters has become wildly popular and was recently added to the Costco lineup. The creamy, nutrient-packed Icelandic-style yogurt is made with organic, regenerative farming practices on a fourth-generation Pennsylvania dairy farm. It is high in protein, lactose-free, and packed with probiotics. The brand recently debuted a new vibrant flavor, Passion Fruit, naturally sweetened with real fruit and cane sugar.

Ellenos S’mores

Nothing screams summer like s’mores, the marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker sandwich that never goes out of style. Ellenos recently added a s’mores-flavored treat in the refrigerator section. The one-upped version of the campfire classic involves chocolate pudding, creamy marshmallow-flavored yogurt, and a crushed graham cracker topping with mini chocolate chips. A 6-ounce container retails for around $3.99 each.

OHME! Foods Blueberry Yogurt Crunch

OHME! Foods Blueberry Yogurt Crunch, launched in May, is summer deliciousness in a mess-free and portable freeze-dried crunchy bite. The bag, which retails for $9, is filled with little bites of creamy meets crunchy made with Greek yogurt, real Canadian blueberries, and apple juice with no added sugars. It is also non-GMO and rich in natural fiber.