These new Walmart grocery finds are already buzzing with shoppers.

If you aren’t grocery shopping at Walmart, you are missing out. The superstore is home to so many fantastic food finds and constantly has new and exciting arrivals on every aisle. This month, there are so many great new items, ranging from sweet treats and savory snacks to delicious drinks. Here are 5 new Walmart grocery items hitting shelves in February 2026.

Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws Made with Avocado Oil, Sea Salt Flavor

Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws Made with Avocado Oil, Sea Salt Flavor, is a healthier version of the snack. “I bought this for a healthy snack and it doesn’t disappoint. Great crunch and the tastes is pretty good! The taste won’t beat unhealthy chips, but it scratches that snack itch and you won’t feel gross or guilty after snacking. I toss a little tapatio on it for a spicy change of taste. Gonna be a snack staple for me,” a shopper writes. “Avocado oil is at least making me think I’m doing something healthy,” another adds.

Coffeemate Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavored Liquid Creamer

Harry Potter fans, brace yourself: Coffeemate Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavored Liquid Creamer, Non Dairy, Gluten Free is now in stores/ “Very good flavor to coffee, I drink it in iced coffee only and it’s all that’s needed for a bit of sweetness without being overpowering with flavor. Excellent flavor and very enjoyable. Worth a try if you enjoy butterbeer flavor items or butterscotch like things, not full butterscotch flavor but very good!” writes a shopper. “Had to try as I’ve never had Butter Beer before and a huge fan of Harry Potter. This rich and creamy coffee creamer is loaded with butterscotch and cream flavor. I highly recommend this if you like butterscotch or,butter beer. Tastes wonderful in hot or iced coffee,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry Float

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry Float, 12 fl oz, 12 Pack, is a new soda flavor that shoppers are loving. “Very good. It is sweeter than the coca cola cherry zero and you get the nice tase of vanilla with this one. Its a little pricey but it is good,” one writes. “This is so good the perfect balance of cherry and creme is delicious poured over vanilla ice cream or chocolate,” another adds.

Starbucks Refreshers Concentrate Strawberry Acai

Recreate your favorite drink at home with Starbucks Refreshers Concentrate Strawberry Acai, Refreshing Drink, Cold Drinks 32 fl oz. “Love it,” writes a shopper. “Thank god I don’t have to drive for my favorite fix anymore, have bought a total of 6 other times, love it!” another adds that it is a great value. “You can make your favorite drinks from home! Taste exactly like what get from the shop.”

poppi Shirley Temple Prebiotic Soda

Another new soda to pick up? poppi Shirley Temple Prebiotic Soda.”I loved the flavor and the carbonation was nice…like a real soda but different but in a good way. The only thing I would change about this product is the price,” one shopper says. “Shirley temple is still my favorite all time drink. I normally make it with diet sprite. This tastes like the real thing but also a diet version but with all the good stuff in it like fiber.” A third says: “Where was this my whole life!!??

Bought a case for my daughters birthday since she’s such a big fan of all things Poppi and we loved this! Tastes just like a Shirley you would get from any restaurant except 100 times healthier!”