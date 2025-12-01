7 Walmart Groceries Shoppers Say They’re Buying on Repeat This Month

Walmart has some great deals on both seasonal and everyday items this month and shoppers are taking full advantage of the highly competitive prices in stores. Whether it’s holiday must-haves or staple grocery items, customers know they are getting the best bang for their buck by shopping at the giant grocery chain. So what are shoppers raving about this month? Here are seven Walmart groceries shoppers love right now.

Great Value Cut Green Beans

Walmart shoppers love the canned Great Value Cut Green Beans ($0.50). “I use these all the time in making my soups. They are handy to have and the value for the money compared to the more expensive stuff is great. I buy them by the case,” one shopper said.

Freshness Guaranteed Mini No Sugar Added Apple Pie

The Freshness Guaranteed Mini No Sugar Added Apple Pie ($0.84) is a fan-favorite item. “Bring on more of this kind of thing for us diabetics who long for some good deserts. This is an outstanding product that I have in my home at all times. You cannot imagine how hard it is for a diabetic get something that is a little sweet. Once we find them we just keep on buying them,” one shopper commented.

Marketside Premium Heatable Spinach Artichoke Dip

Walmart shoppers rave about the Marketside Premium Heatable Spinach Artichoke Dip ($5.84). “This dip is fresh, creamy, light tasting and goes very well with chips. Perfect for the Holidays and Parties,” one said.

Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix

The Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix ($0.68) is a holiday must-have. “My family and I absolutely love great value turkey gravy. It tastes as good as any,” one fan said.

Hormel Gatherings Hard Salami and Pepperoni Party Tray

The Hormel Gatherings Hard Salami and Pepperoni Party Tray ($14.76) is a must-have item at this time of year. “Perfect to keep on hand for those impromptu visitors and gatherings. Great value for the amount you get! We keep one in our fridge not to have some to pull out for guest or easy something to take to the neighbors,” one fan said.

Marketside Bite Sized Ultimate Chocolate Brownies

The Marketside Bite Sized Ultimate Chocolate Brownies ($5.83) are a big hit with Walmart shoppers. “These Marketside Bite size Ultimate chocolate Brownies are my go to!” one said. “Whenever I am craving chocolate. I run to these, they are the perfect size so I don’t feel guilty after I eat one (or five). These are so moist and chocolate! They are perfect for an after lunch snack or an after snack- snack. I definitely recommend these to my family and friends.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Freshness Guaranteed 4-inch Baked Mini Pumpkin Pie

This little Freshness Guaranteed 4-inch Baked Mini Pumpkin Pie ($0.84) is delicious, shoppers say. “The joy of eating a whole pie but with built-in portion control!” one customer raved. “Really yummy and great for portion control,” another added.