6 New Zero Sugar Drinks Hitting Shelves Now

Zero-sugar fans are in for a treat this summer with a variety of beverages being launched for health-conscious consumers. Some impressive options are available right now, some with artificial sweeteners and some with natural flavors. Whether you’re looking for a clean energy drink or some really good coffee, these new beverages are not only free of sugar but highly rated by fans for quality and taste. So which drinks are causing a stir right now? Here are six zero sugar drinks hitting shelves now.

Diet Cherry Coke

You should be spotting Retro Diet Cherry Coke in Kroger stores nationwide right about now. “Retro will always be cool. It’s one of the few things you can’t argue with,” one impressed Redditor said (the packaging really is so pretty). “Wow! I remember this packaging from the 80s! But I remember regular Cherry Coke packaging very similar to this, but I don’t remember the diet packaging,” another said.

Hint Water Summer Classics Variety Pack

The new Hint Water Summer Classics are some of my favorite zero calorie, zero sweetener drinks right now—even the kids love them. Each pack contains Orange Vanilla Swirl, Cherry Berry Burst, Lemon Zest Freeze, and Citrus Raspberry Twist. Creamy, refreshing, and so delicious, these drinks are a must-have for hot summer days.

50 Drinks With More Sugar Than a Hershey’s Bar

Lemonade Naked Sparkling Energy

Lemonade Naked Sparkling Energy contains 200mg of caffeine from organic unroasted coffee beans, has zero sugar, and tastes absolutely amazing. “Ingredients are fantastic! Flavor is good I’ll give an 8 out of 10. Orange is my favorite then lemonade and last I don’t care for but can drink since I ordered 12pk is strawberry Lemonade,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blue Bottle Coffee x Nespresso NOLA Blend

The new Blue Bottle Coffee x Nespresso NOLA Blend is my favorite iced coffee right now. “The new Nespresso NoLa does not really taste like a chicory coffee but it has a good deep flavor that makes it perfect for an iced coffee,” one Redditor said. “It does not give me the jitters like the new Togetherness pod did. Will not be buying more of the togetherness but will get a few more sleeves of the Nola.”

ZOA Lemon Lime Energy Drink

The ZOA Lemon Lime Energy Drink is refreshing, delicious, and has zero sugar. “I just recently found about it a few weeks ago and it’s slowly becoming my favorite energy drink,” one Redditor said. “I find most energy drinks to be too sweet for my liking. In my opinion, ZOA is the only energy drink I have found that hits the perfect/right balance of sweetness for me! Not too sweet and is just right/middle of the road.”

26 Healthy Soda Alternatives That Dietitians Love

Saint James Iced Tea

Saint James Organic Brewed Iced Tea has zero sugar, zero additives, and zero artificial ingredients. The company just launched new reusable, recyclable aluminum bottles across its entire line which keep your tea colder for longer, ideal when the weather is so hot right now. Check them out on the official Instagram right here.