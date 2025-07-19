5 New Zero Sugar Sodas Coming Out Soon

The soda scene is exploding with creative new flavors and 2025 is shaping up to be a year that bubbly lovers can appreciate. From interesting collaborations to bold takes on classics, brands are churning out innovative flavors that will excite your taste buds. There’s already been a few jaw-dropping launches this year like the Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream and the New Crush Electric Blue Razz – Back To The 80s, but there’s more to look forward to, especially for those who prefer zero sugar soda. Here’s five new zero sugar soda flavors hitting stores soon or that just launched.

A&W Ice Cream Sundae

Known for their root beer that’s tasty on its own or as a root beer float, A&W is coming out with a new flavor that’s hitting shelves next month. The Ice Cream Sundae is expected to be in stores in August and will have a zero sugar option. The flavor is only around for a limited time, according to Foodbeast, but fans are excited. On Foodbeast’s Instagram post announcing the news, one person wrote, “Prayers Answered ❤️” Another shared, “I have to wait til August!?!

Mountain Dew Trolli Cherry Lemon Zero Sugar

Mountain Dew is changing its lineup and replacing VooDoo with the Cherry Lemon Trolli that’s sugar free only, according to a Facebook post by Snackolator. The food blogger shared that flavor will be available in September. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait to try this. I wish Mountain Dew would keep making more Voodews. But at least we get to have a cherry lemonade flavored Dew.”

7UP Shirly Temple

There were some reports that 7UP Shirly Temple wasn’t returning until this fall, but we’re already seeing the fan-favorite available at Amazon. Grab it while you can because it’s not sticking around forever. It’s only here for a limited time. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “This stuff is so delicious. Can’t quite describe how it’s different from regular Cherry 7Up, but I like this flavor better. Too bad it was a limited edition.”

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze

Another Mountain Dew flavor that’s zero sugar to enjoy this year is the Summer Freeze that was inspired by the colors of our nation’s flag–red, white and blue. The item is exclusively sold at Walmart and recently dropped. One verified shopper wrote on Walmart’s site, “I love this Mtn Dew flavor. With its cherry, lemon, and raspberry notes, it’s such a refreshing and different summer flavor. So glad they brought this one back!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar Creamy Coconut Soda Pop

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar Creamy Coconut Soda Pop is back. The flavor was first launched last year, but it was short-lived even though it was wildly popular. It recently hit shelves again, but not for long so stock up. According to Yumsight, there’s no official word on how long the flavor will be around, but “it’s expected to be seasonal.”