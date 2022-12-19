A Florida man who ordered a Chick-fil-A delivery got more than chicken with his drop-off: a big, black bear swiped his nuggets and fries.

In a video caught via a doorbell camera, the bear approaches one of the bags of food dropped off on the front stoop, next to some Christmas decorations. "Uh-huh," says the homeowner, Paul Newman, who recorded a voiceover.

Then the bear clasps the signature white-and-red bag in his jaws and turns to walk slowly away. "All the nuggets," says Newman. "All the nuggets and fries. Thirty nuggets and a large fries. Poof. Just like that." He added: "He didn't want the salad though!"

"Aren't these guys supposed to be hibernating instead of stealing our food???" Newman's wife commented on Facebook.

Bears are Omnivores and are Opportunistic

Bears are omnivores, which means they eat both plants and animals (and could be into fast food!). They have a varied diet and will eat a wide range of foods depending on what is available in their habitat.

In the summer and fall, bears may feed on berries, nuts, and other plant material. In the spring, they may eat grasses and other new plant growth. In the winter, bears may rely more on animal protein, such as fish or small mammals.

Bears have strong digestive systems and are able to digest a wide variety of foods. They are also opportunistic eaters and will take advantage of whatever food sources are available to them, hence the big guy on Newman's doorstep. This allows them to survive in a variety of different environments and climates.

Bears are Common in Seminole County. Here's What to Do if You Encounter One.

Reports say an estimated 1,200 bears live in or near Seminole County, which is located in central Florida and is home to a variety of different wildlife, including bears. Florida black bears (Ursus americanus floridanus) are the only species of bear found in the state and are found in a variety of habitats, including forests, swamps, and suburban areas.

In Seminole County, bears may be found in areas with a mix of natural and developed land, such as residential neighborhoods and parks. They are attracted to areas with food sources, such as bird feeders, garbage cans, and fruit trees.

It's important for residents of Seminole County to be aware of bears and to take steps to avoid attracting them to their properties. This includes securing trash cans and eliminating other potential food sources, such as bird feeders and outdoor pet food.

Or, in this case, your Chick-fil-a order.

It's also important to give bears plenty of space and to avoid approaching or harassing them.

If you encounter a bear, it's important to remain calm and give the bear plenty of space. Do not approach the bear or try to feed it, and try to move away from the bear slowly and calmly. If the bear is displaying aggressive behavior, such as growling or charging, retreat to a safe location and contact local authorities for assistance.