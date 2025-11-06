7 Nighttime Foods That Help Burn Fat While You Sleep After 50

Weight loss and fat-burning can be a challenge as we get older, but it doesn’t have to be. We asked Sahar Berjis, RD, MPH, and Founder of Inner Health and Wellness, what foods people should eat at night once you’re 50 or over. “At InnerHealthWellness, we focus on how natural foods, herbs, and mindful habits can support the body’s metabolic rhythm—especially during rest and recovery,” Berjis tells Eat This, Not That!. “After 45 or 50, metabolism slows, but choosing the right foods before bed and adopting daily habits that balance blood sugar, support digestion, and lower inflammation can make a remarkable difference.” Here are seven of the best foods and drinks to enjoy in the evenings that will help burn fat while you sleep.

Cinnamon and Cardamom Tea

Not only is cinnamon and cardamom tea delicious, it helps you feel calm and comfortable, which is key for fat-burning. Studies suggest cinnamon may help lower inflammation. “Cinnamon and cardamom tea helps balance blood sugar, calm the nervous system, and promote relaxation before bed,” Berjis says.

RELATED: I Did 100 Push-Ups Every Day for a Month and Was Shocked by the Results



Hard-Boiled Egg

Eggs are truly one of nature’s superfoods, and an ideal evening snack to promote satiety and encourage fat-burning. “A hard-boiled egg provides slow-digesting protein to keep metabolism steady and reduce overnight muscle breakdown,” according to Berjis.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dandelion and Chicory Tea

Dandelion and chicory tea is a lovely, soothing evening herbal drink which can encourage weight loss. Berjis recommends this tea as a natural way to support liver health. “Dandelion and chicory tea are natural bitters that gently stimulate the liver and enhance fat metabolism while you sleep,” she says.

Bitter Melon

Bitter melon tea is another evening drink which can help support metabolism and fat-burning overnight. This vine fruit contains compounds which may help balance blood sugar. “Bitter melon tea or tincture supports insulin sensitivity and encourages fat utilization,” Berjis explains.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water is an ideal drink to enjoy before bed. “Apple cider vinegar in warm water helps balance pH, support digestion, and curb blood sugar spikes overnight,” Berjis says. Enjoy a little after your last meal of the day.

Sauerkraut

This fermented cabbage is packed with health benefits, Berjis says: “Sauerkraut juice delivers probiotics that improve gut balance and promote fat metabolism during rest.” Your gut microbiome will thank you!

Cayenne Pepper

A little bit of heat can do wonders for your metabolism. Berjis recommends cayenne for an overnight fat-burning boost. “A dash of cayenne pepper or a bitter herbal spritz can mildly raise body temperature and circulation, giving metabolism a subtle nighttime boost,” she explains.