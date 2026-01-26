The No. 1 Chain Restaurant in America, According to New Report

A new report names the top chain restaurant in America and explains why shoppers can’t get enough.

Bakery and coffee chains are making a big comeback, which makes it no surprise that Nothing Bundt Cakes is the no. 1 chain restaurant in America for the second year in a row, according to a Nation’s Restaurant News/Technomic report. The Dallas-based chain has nearly 800 locations in North America and is the favorite chain for millennial customers, who can’t get enough of the delicious cakes made fresh since 1997.

“Part of their secret sauce is they get to focus on the one thing that matters to the consumer specific to the occasion they’re seeking,” said Robert Byrne, director of consumer and industry insights at Technomic. “They’re not trying to service all occasions, dayparts, order flows like the drive-thru and the dining room. It is singular in what they’re offering you and how they’re fulfilling that. They get to be excellent at that and it’s reflected in their scores. They get to do this one thing and it’s cake, and they’re going to delight you.” Here’s why customers are going nuts for these tasty cakes.

Selling Cakes Since 1997

Nothing Bundt Cakes has been around since 1997. “It all started with two moms in 1997, Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz, and a shared dream: to bake happiness into every bite,” the chain says. “Fueled by friendship and an entrepreneurial spirit, they whipped up the brand’s very first Bundt Cakes in their Las Vegas home kitchens. The reaction? Pure joy.”

Variety of Sizes and Themes

The chain carries regular Bundt cakes, plus smaller options called Bundtlets and Bundtinis. Customers can choose themes for their collections, like Football Bundtinis: 12 mini Bundt Cakes in your choice of flavors, crowned with signature cream cheese frosting and adorned with the ‘Football’ Bundtini Toppers.

Taste and Quality

Customers rave about the taste and quality of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “Their cakes are everything a dessert lover dreams of—moist, rich, and just the right amount of sweetness. And that signature icing? Pure perfection. It’s creamy, smooth, and balances the flavor of the cake beautifully without being overpowering,” one fan said.

Seasonal Selections

Nothing Bundt Cake also has seasonal options diners love. “They have toppers and decorations available in the store as well. My personal favorite is the carrot cake bundtlet. Rich carrot cake flavor with a thick, sweet, perfect cream cheese frosting. Their seasonal options are usually worth the hype. Currently obsessed with the pineapple upside down, but that’s going away soon,” one fan shared.

Pacesetter Award

The chain is growing in popularity and shows no sign of slowing down. "Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened hundreds of locations in the past few years and is clearly developing a special relationship with its guests — one that is sure to resonate for years to come," NRN's editor in chief Sam Oches said. "American consumers have spoken in declaring the chain their favorite, and we're likewise excited to give Nothing Bundt Cakes the Pacesetter Award."