Diners reveal the sandwich chains known for massive subs piled high with meat, cheese, and bold toppings.

Some people are okay with a balance of bread, meat, and all the fixings when it comes to their concept of a perfect sandwich. However, for others, only one stuffed and spilling over with meat, cheese, and veggies will suffice. If you appreciate an overstuffed sandwich, there are a few places that diners recommend. Here are 5 chain restaurants famous for overstuffed sandwiches.

Capriotti’s

Capitotti’s is known for big sandwiches. A few of their most massive? The Bobbie, which is basically Thanksgiving in a sub roll, is stacked with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. Capriotti’s Steak & Cheese is another solid option and is “very good,” according to diners across the country. There is the Classic Cheesesteak with grilled steak, white American cheese, mushrooms, and onions, or the upgraded American Wagyu Cheesesteak made with 100% American Wagyu Prime Grade Beef from Snake River Farms, white American cheese, mushrooms, and onions. Add hot or sweet peppers to either.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Which Wich

Which Wich is an excellent option for custom builds stacked high with decadent toppings. Their classic Italian, The Grinder, is loaded with Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola. According to diners, it has a kick. “I just had it for the first and last time. I didn’t expect it to be this spicy hot,” one Redditor says.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs are “slept on” according to fans. The chain, which specializes in hot subs, offers a loaded steak and cheese sub piled high withsauteed steak, caramelized onions, bell peppers, melted provolone, and all the fixings. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is one of the best sandwich chains in the country for overfilled subs, “and it’s not even close,” one diner says. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. What makes it so great? A Redditor notes that it’s “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” One of the biggest is Number 17, Mike’s Famous Philly, which features slices of steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese. The Angus roast beef is also popular, “cooked and sliced daily, right in the store and in front of customers.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly takes sandwiches seriously, especially when it comes to meat. The Angus roast beef is popular with diners. “Worked at potbelly for almost three years and the roast beef is my favorite,” a former employee shared on Reddit. “Hadn’t had this in about 4 years and it was sooooo good,” another added. The Italian sub is also “stacked with preassigned meats” and cheese, including salami, old world capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, and provolone, our reviewer Megan Hageman says.