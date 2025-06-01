 Skip to content

4 Bodyweight Moves That Torch More Belly Fat Than Cardio Class

Bodyweight training can be all you need to melt belly fat.
Published on June 1, 2025 | 6:00 AM

Ditch the treadmill, because we have bodyweight moves that burn fat and calories just as effectively. We spoke with fitness expert Portia Page, CPT, NCPT, PMA, ACE, AFAA-certified Pilates guru and Balanced Body educator, who outlines four no-equipment exercises that burn more belly fat than your go-to cardio class.

Why are bodyweight movements so effective? Portia explains, “[They] help improve posture, and improving posture can instantly make the waist look slimmer. Just try it—slump down, bring the shoulders forward, and drop the head forward; then roll the shoulders up, back, and together behind you (opening the chest). Pull the chest forward, bring the eyes on the horizon, and draw the shoulders together. Imagine reaching from the top (crown) of your head and ‘lift’ the rib cage off of the pelvis, creating more room to pull in and up with your abdominals.”

Keep in mind that “spot reduction”—targeting fat loss in one area—is a myth. The below moves are productive because they promote total-body fat burn, which naturally includes the belly.

Now, let’s break down Portia’s four favorite bodyweight moves to burn belly fat.

Hover With Hip Dips

woman performing a plank outside
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on the floor on your stomach.
  2. Bring your elbows under your shoulders, lift your hips, and straighten your legs (with your toes tucked under) to “hover” off the floor.
  3. Lower your left hip toward the floor.
  4. Return to center.
  5. Lower your right hip toward the floor.
  6. Continue to alternate.
  7. Complete 3 sets of 30 secs, 4 to 5 times per week.

RELATED: 5 Bodyweight Exercises That Burn Fat Faster Than Running

Bicycle Twists (Criss Cross)

woman doing criss-cross exercises for a smaller waist
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back with legs raised and bent to 90 degrees, hands placed at the back of your head.
  2. Twist your left elbow to meet your right knee while extending your left leg.
  3. Return to the center.
  4. Twist your right elbow to meet your left knee while extending your right leg.
  5. Continue to alternate.
  6. Complete 3 sets of 30 sets (right/left), 4 to 5 times a week.

5 Core Moves That Flatten Your Stomach Without a Single Crunch

Side Planks

mature woman doing side planks, body parts to exercise after 60 demonstration
Shutterstock
  1. Sit on the floor on your left hip, left hand planted under your shoulder, legs extended, and feet stacked.
  2. Rise up to a side plank, lifting your right arm toward the ceiling and pressing your bottom pinkie toe into the ground.
  3. Hold the plank.
  4. Repeat on the other side.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 30 secs each side, 4 to 5 times per week.

5 Bodyweight Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches

Standing Twists With Knee Lifts

Senior woman exercise with standing oblique crunch or side crunch, she watch training online in tablet during workout, standing oblique crunch
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your hands placed at the back of your head.
  2. Lift your left knee and twist your right side toward it.
  3. Return to the start position
  4. Repeat on the other side as you continue to alternate.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 60 sets each side, 4 to 5 times per week.
