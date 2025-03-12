Fast Food Chain Launches an All-Mac and Cheese Menu and Fans Are Drooling

Mac and cheese is not only undeniably delicious but also incredibly versatile. Noodles & Company, a fast food chain specializing in noodle dishes worldwide, has been serving this creamy combination of noodles and cheese since opening in 1995. This week, the brand announced it is majorly upping its macaroni and cheese game, fulfilling customers' cravings with a brand-new menu devoted to the dish.

Noodles & Company Is Launching a New Menu with Four Mac and Cheese Options

Noodles & Company has wholly overhauled its offerings, with two-thirds of the menu new or improved. As part of the refresh, they launched a mac and cheese menu, filled with four delicious variations of the favorite.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese

The first new dish is a Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese. "Elbow noodles in creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce with parmesan-crusted chicken, topped with Buffalo sauce, green onions, crispy onions and a drizzle of ranch," a press release states.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Garlic Bacon Crunch Mac & Cheese

Another unique mac and cheese you can order at your local Noodles is the Garlic Bacon Crunch Mac & Cheese. "Elbow noodles in a creamy garlic cheddar sauce with bacon and white cheddar, topped with crispy onions, parmesan cheese and fresh herbs," the description reads.

Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese

If you enjoy barbecue sauce, order the Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese. This variation consists of elbow noodles "in creamy cheddar and jack cheese sauce with smoky pulled pork, topped with tangy BBQ sauce, green onions and crispy onions," the brand writes.

Creamy Cheddar Mac

The last variation, Creamy Cheddar Mac, is a more traditional take. It consists of "Elbow noodles in creamy cheddar & jack cheese sauce, topped with shredded cheese," the brand says.

The Brand Is Striving to "Elevate Flavor"

"This is the biggest investment Noodles & Company has ever made in its menu, driven by extensive research, rigorous testing, and a deep commitment to innovation—ensuring we deliver exactly what our guests crave," Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company, says in a press release. "We're adding more sauce, vegetables, and premium ingredients to elevate flavor, pushing ourselves to exceed expectations as consumer tastes evolve while simultaneously extending our reach and attracting new customers. Test market results show a significant increase in guest satisfaction across all key dimensions and give us great confidence as we embark on this new beginning for Noodles."

There Are Other New Menu Items

Other exciting new addition include Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine, "Fettuccine noodles in Cajun-spiced alfredo sauce with shrimp, bacon and roasted red peppers, topped with parmesan and green onions," Green Goddess Cobb Salad, "Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, feta, grape tomatoes, Persian cucumber, pickled red onions, garlic croutons and green goddess ranch dressing," and Lemon Parmesan Broccoli, "Fresh broccoli florets topped with salted butter, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, parsley, and lemon."

The Brand Is Trying to Give Customers What They Are "Craving"

"These new dishes build on the excitement sparked by our October 2024 launch, when we introduced three standout menu additions as a 'first taste' of this culinary revolution. Guests quickly fell in love with Lemon Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo, and Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi—each chef-curated to fill key gaps in our menu. From the bright, citrus-forward notes of the Scampi to the indulgent, savory richness of the Bacon Alfredo and the smoky, slightly spicy kick of the Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi, these dishes delivered exactly what our guests were craving," said Scott Davis, Chief Concept Officer at Noodles & Company.

Expect More Menu Items in the Months Ahead

"At our core, we believe nothing is more satisfying than a perfectly crafted bowl of noodles, and I'm confident this is our most exciting and delicious menu yet. In the months ahead, guests can expect even more new menu items and elevated fan favorites as we continue enhancing the Noodles & Company experience," said Madsen.