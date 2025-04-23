I Asked a Nutritionist What She Actually Buys at Costco

There are lots of foods that are labeled like they are healthy at Costco with terms like "gluten-free," "organic," "low-calorie," and so on. But are you curious about what professional nutritionists throw in their shopping carts during trips to the warehouse? Eat This, Not That! Asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, about her Costco list. And, she revealed to us exactly what she buys at Costco.

Salmon

The first food she buys? Salmon. "Rich in Omega-3s for heart and brain health. We bake it when it's fresh and then eat it as leftovers as the week goes on," she writes.

Milk

The second food she stocks up on at Costco? Milk. "Our family usually goes through at least 1 gallon of milk each week," she says. And, Costco is the perfect place to buy milk, as it is significantly cheaper than at other stores.

Eggs

Eggs are another popular food at Costco, as they are much cheaper than in other grocery stores. "Rich in choline for brain function, nutrient-dense, and good quality protein," she says.

Egg Whites

Costco also sells cartons of egg whites by the case. "I usually get a case of egg whites as well as the whole eggs so I can make omelets and crustless quiche with part egg white and part whole eggs," Collingwood says.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Berries and Fruit

She also loads up on berries during her Costco run—blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries— in addition to grapes and oranges. "Always have a TON of fruit!" she says.

Green Veggies

And, she loads up on green veggies, including broccoli, spinach, Brussels sprouts, and green beans. "I always have at least two to three big bags of veggies weekly," Collingwood reveals.

Cherry Tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes are another must-buy. "I love to roast these on a sheet pan with olive oil, garlic, and Italian herbs and then add them to various dishes all week," she says.

Plain Greek Yogurt

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Plain Greek Yogurt is another item not to skip. "I use this as a breakfast staple and add fresh berries and grapes, and either ground flax seed and/or a handful of granola," she says.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Protein Shakes

She makes sure to stock up on protein shakes at Costco. "Whether it is Premier Protein or Fairlife Nutrition Plan, my teenage boys and I like to grab and go with these convenient high-protein shakes," she says.

Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Shredded parmesan cheese is the last item on her shopping list. "I love cheese, and the sharp taste and convenience of the shredded parmesan is perfect for adding to salads, omelets, and anything in between!" she says.