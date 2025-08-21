The #1 Olive Garden Appetizer Chefs Say to Avoid

If you’re in the mood for a big bowl of pasta at a reasonable price, Olive Garden is hard to beat–especially when you pair your dish with the unlimited bread sticks and soup or salad. You can’t beat the value and let’s be real–those breadsticks are addicting and delicious. However, if you’re considering kicking off your meal with an appetizer, beware. Not all are worth the calories or money. While the menu offers tempting starters, chefs warn that there are some to steer clear of. Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who reveal which Olive Garden appetizers to avoid and why. From overly processed ingredients to dishes that don’t deliver on flavor, here’s what to stay away from according to culinary pros.

Fried Lasagna Fritta

The Fried Lasagna Fritta–parmesan-breaded lasagna, topped with parmesan cheese and meat sauce with creamy alfredo looks tasty from the menu photo, but Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS does not advise ordering it. “I worked at Olive Garden in college,” he said. “Frankly, I would not suggest anything on the appetizer menu, but the Lasagna Fritta is one to steer clear of completely. It comes straight from the freezer and up close it barely resembles food.” He added, “Once it is fried and buried in sauce and cheese, you are left with a dense, greasy block that will fill you up in the worst way before your entrée even arrives.”

Calamari

Calamari is one of the most popular appetizers to order at seafood restaurants, but Olive Garden does not specialize in seafood. “Nobody should be ordering that at Olive Garden,” says Chef Kyle. “There’s no chance it’s fresh. What you get is a pile of chewy rings with thick, greasy breading that buries any actual flavor.”

Spinach Artichoke Dip

The Spinach Artichoke Dip also looks great from the menu pic, but Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis explains why it’s one to avoid. “The problem isn’t the concept; it’s a classic appetizer but the execution in a large chain setting often means it’s made in bulk,” he says. “Usually held warm for long stretches, and reheated as needed. That can lead to a dip that’s overly thick, greasy on top, and lacking the fresh, bright flavor you get when the vegetables are sautéed and folded in just before serving.” Chef Dennis adds, “The chips or bread served alongside can also be inconsistent, sometimes stale or soggy from sitting under a heat lamp. Which doesn’t do the dip any favors. If you want a rich, creamy starter, there are fresher options on the menu that haven’t lost their texture and flavor to long holding times.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e