Olive Garden Just Brought Back Three Fan-Favorite Pastas and Diners Are Excited

Olive Garden fans rejoice. The Italian-American chain has recently brought back three fan-favorite pastas: The Three-Meat Manicotti, Four-Cheese Manicotti, and Stuffed Chicken Marsala. Here is everything you need to know about the recent menu additions – including how much time you have to order them before they exit the menu.

Earlier this month, OG resurrected the Three-Meat and Four-Cheese Manicotti to the Fan Favorites menu – both made with a blend of Italian cheeses stuffed in manicotti shells and topped with mozzarella. The only difference in the meat version is that it is topped with chopped meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and a meat sauce instead of the trademark marinara.

Fans went wild over the news. "Manicotti is making a cheesy comeback! Enjoy these classics for a limited time only," an Instagram post announcing the menu addition says. "My mom has been waiting for this for years!" one follower commented. "These are superb🥰🤩 Please make them permanent menu item !" added another.

One of the restaurants asked a question that so many were wondering. "How long will it be available?" OG responded: "Don't worry! It's here for some time."

In December, OG announced it was bringing back Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo and Stuffed Chicken Marsala. "Stuffed, savory, and so back," read an email sent out to customers. "Since you asked so nicely, the Stuffed Chicken Marsala is officially back as a Fan Favorite. Juicy chicken breast stuffed with cheesy goodness and topped with marsala sauce," Olive Garden explained in the email.

"Thank u 🙏 you've made me (steak Gorgonzola) and hubby (chicken Marsala with !!mashed potatoes !! ) very very happy," wrote a fan. "So happy to see the stuffed chicken Marsala and mashed potatoes back again. I've been missing these since Covid hit," added another.

And here's some good news for super fans: These items might not be leaving the menu anytime soon. "We have no intentions to remove it!" Olive Garden responded to a fan when asked if the items were on the menu "For good or for a limited time?"

Of course, all Fan Favorites are served Olive Garden style with unlimited breadsticks and your choice of unlimited soup or salad.

Before you head into your local Olive Garden, make sure the latest "Fan Favorites" drops are available at your location by checking the website.