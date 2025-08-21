Olive Garden Just Brought Back Its Most Famous Pasta Deal

Ask any Olive Garden patron: What makes the Italian chain stand out against the competition? Their response will unlikely be, “It’s their amazing spaghetti and meatballs,” or “Their made-from-scratch pasta.” No, everybody knows that Olive Garden’s major selling point is the unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks. In a world where portion sizes are getting smaller (shrinkflation) while prices are increasing (inflation), customers appreciate getting bang for their buck while dining out. Clearly, Olive Garden understands this. The Italian eaterie announced it is returning its most popular meal deal: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl.

Never Ending Pasta Bowl Is Back August 25, But Earlier for Members

Olive Garden announced the Never Ending Pasta Bowl is coming back. Starting August 25, the all-you-eat carb fest will hit restaurants nationwide. However, the chain’s eClub members can start feasting on unlimited pasta and sauce a whole week earlier, on August 18.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It Costs Just $13.99

Even better news, especially for your wallet? Despite inflation, Olive Garden isn’t raising the price of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl, which has remained the same, $13.99, since 2022.

The Price Has Remained the Same for the Fourth Year

“In a time when prices seem to rise with every season, Olive Garden is keeping the price of its most beloved offer exactly the same,” Olive Garden said in a statement. “That’s unlimited pasta, plus unlimited soup or salad and endless, freshly baked breadsticks – all for the same price for the fourth consecutive year.”

The Promo Runs Through November 16

How long will the Never Ending Pasta Bowl be available? For almost three months. You can feast on unlimited pasta until November 16.

There Is a New Spicy Three-Meat Sauce

What’s new this year? Olive Garden added a new sauce to the offerings, a Spicy Three-Meat Sauce. According to OG, it consists of a “flavorful” blend of chili flakes, cherry peppers, red bell pepper, pepperoni, red wine, garlic, herbs, and homemade meat sauce

Here Are the Options

What can you order as part of the promo?

Pastas: Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Angel Hair, Rigatoni

Homemade Sauces: Spicy Three-Meat Sauce, Alfredo, Meat Sauce, Five Cheese Marinara, Traditional Marinara, Creamy Mushroom

Endless toppings (an additional $4.99): Crispy Chicken Fritta, Meatballs, Italian Sausage

Fans Are Excited

Olive Garden announced the news on social media, and fans went wild. “What a great day to be alive,” one commented. “Ahhhhh i got my leggings ready!” another added. “Life has been hitting hard, abd here you are with all the comfort carbs 💜💜💜,” another added.