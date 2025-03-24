7 Ollie's Name-Brand Products Shoppers Say Are An "Exceptional Deal"

Shopping at an Ollie's Bargain Outlet is fairly unpredictable—the store carries a large inventory of both regular grocery items marked down at a huge discount, and random knick-knacks customers say are a hoarder's dream (also perfect for stocking fillers, apparently!). What makes the outlet chain special is how every once in a while you will come across an absolute banger of a deal with no warning—high-quality, big brand name products at a fraction of the price you'd pay buying it from more traditional retailers. Here are seven Ollie's Bargain Outlet name-brand items shoppers say are much cheaper than stores like Target, Walmart, or Amazon.

Crest Toothpaste

Ollie's never seems to have the same items from one week to the next, but sometimes the inventory throws up some real gems. "I use Crest toothpaste that is $7.99 at Walmart. Ollie's had the exact same product & size for $1.99," one shopper shared.

Gatorade Powder Mix

One Ollie's shopper found Gatorade Powder Mix for a steal. "To date I have found that the Gatorade powder drink mix is an exceptional deal," one impressed customer shared. "It's under $10 at Ollie's and the same product can be more than double that at groceries or online outlets (like Amazon). Also, recently my mom saved almost $20 on KCups and it was a name brand. Wow!"

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Makers

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Makers usually retail for around $25-$50 online at stores like Amazon or Target, but one intrepid shopper managed to snag a machine for under $10.00. "I got a Mr Iced Coffee for $9.99. Haven't been to Dunkin' in weeks," the lucky shopper said.

Hard-To-Find Toys

Ollie's sometimes has must-have toys at a much lower price than other stores. "I keep a constant eye out for the Transformers stuff for a friend. Gotten him some good deals, last one was a Jurassic Park Transformers set that was about half off retail," one shopper said.

Met-RX Protein Bars

Met-RX protein bars are sold at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers (and beloved by Brock Bowers, as seen in this photo), but Ollie's sells them for a crazy deal, shoppers say. "The Met-RX bars were a great deal. Walgreens sells them for $3.96 per bar. Ollie's had them at $1 per bar," one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nectar Mattress

One shopper got a brand-new Nectar mattress for a steal. "I love Ollie's, my current best deal is I picked up a king sized Nectar mattress with a 30% off coupon for $280 this last Saturday," one Redditor shared. In comparison, Nectar is offering mattresses on sale right now but they start at $369.

Brand New Books

Ollie's sells brand-new books for literal dollars a piece, fans say. "The book section tends to be where I get most of my best finds, like super deluxe versions of Graphic novels for 75% off the price it's currently listed on Amazon for. (As an example, early this year, I picked up a couple copies of the Watchmen Collector's edition slipcase for $30)," one shopper said.