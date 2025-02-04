Once-Legendary Restaurant Chain Shutters 30 Locations After "Epic Mess"

TGI Fridays is moving full steam ahead with its plan to shutter 36 "underperforming" locations this year, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024. 30 locations have abruptly closed down so far across the United States, including in New York, New Hampshire, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

Four restaurants in Las Vegas (The Orleans, Sam's Town, Aliante, and Gold Coast) just closed down, the last ones left in the Las Vegas area. "We are already working on exciting new concepts for these spaces, and look forward to sharing more information on these concepts in the future," a Boyd Gaming spokesperson told KSNV.

Two TGI Fridays on Long Island (Farmingville and Riverhead) closed down on January 24, leaving just two left in the region. "We are extremely grateful to our loyal guests and our team members at our Riverhead restaurant," reads a sign on the door, via Riverhead Local. "Unfortunately, we do not have a nearby location but look for us in airports and other cities across the country."

The Google reviews for Riverhead were scathing in the weeks before the location closed down. "There was no service at 9:30pm on a Saturday, imagine that," one person wrote. "This place is actually no longer a restaurant but a homeless shelter… There were no servers. We left after 10 minutes waiting. Worst experience I've ever had at a restaurant."

The TGI Fridays in Hagerstown, Maryland, also abruptly closed its doors on January 24 and left a similar note explaining the situation to customers. Former TGI Fridays CEO Ray Blanchette bought 8 of the corporate-owned TGI Fridays, with plans to revitalize the brand. "This isn't rocket science. You have to sell people a good time," he told the Wall Street Journal, which previously described the situation as an "epic mess."

"As we continue along our path of transformation to revitalize the Fridays brand and implement a long-term growth strategy, we see a bright future for TGI Fridays," TGI Fridays CEO Weldon Spangler said in a January press release. "We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering 'That Fridays Feeling™' that our fans know and love."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The closure of the 30 TGI Fridays locations so far is part of the brand's ongoing growth strategy, and the company is offering 1000 transfers (impacting 80% of employees) to other locations.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise," said Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."