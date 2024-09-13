Outback Just Launched a Brand-New Menu—But There's a Catch

Talk about nature-inspired food: Australian-themed chain Outback Steakhouse just introduced a limited-time-only menu that's being marketed as the "eighth and most delicious wonder of the world"—inspired by Australia's Great Barrier Reef, one of the seven wonders of the world.

The so-called Great Barrier Eats menu is available at all Outback Steakhouse locations now but will only be offered through November 12. The lineup includes a hefty roster of hearty dishes, including the twin reefs shrimp, which comes breaded and paired with a side for $14.99.

Other items also include the Tasmanian Shrimp and Scallop Pasta (fettuccine tossed in Alfredo sauce and topped with Parmesan, shrimp and sea scallops, tomatoes, and sautéed mushrooms for $21.99), a Bloomin' French Onion Sirloin (a center-cut sirloin that's seasoned and seared, and topped with melted provolone cheese and Bloomin' Onion petals for $16.99), and a $32.99 Reef and Beef platter that's described as "the ultimate trio featuring […] a 6 oz. Victoria's barrel-cut filet mignon, grilled shrimp, and sea scallops with lemon butter."

Fans of the steakhouse can rest assured that the chain's classic menu items will still be on offer, but given that Outback's Great Barrier Eats menu won't be around for long, you may want to give it a try while you can.

Deserving of special mention is the Kankagaroo Krush cocktail, also a new addition. Made with Cruzan passion fruit rum, orange liqueur, blood orange sour, mango and club soda, the sweet concoction is then garnished with a Kangaroo figurine keepsake—the Australian theme clearly resonates all throughout the menu and dining experience.

Speaking of cocktails, the company took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to announce this latest libation, which follows the debut of the Koala Punch and Aussie Jawssie. The post spurred followers to guess "what critter has made its way to the Outback next," and the responses were pretty hilarious.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I bet it's a dingo with a pineapple slice on its head," someone wrote on the platform.

"AUSSOME POSSUM???," someone else cleverly posited.

It sounds like Outback Steakhouse's followers not only have a great appetite but an awesome sense of humor to boot.