Over 50? These 5 Exercises Keep Your Metabolism Fired Up for Life

Stay lean, strong, and energized after 50 with these metabolism-boosting bodyweight moves.
Avatar for Tyler Read
By
Published on May 5, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Age doesn't slow you down, lack of movement does. If you're over 50 and want to keep your energy up, your strength sharp, and your metabolism burning like used to, it's time to train with purpose. You don't need a complicated plan or hours in the gym. You need smart, functional exercises that wake up your entire body and keep your muscles working for you, not against you.

Your metabolism naturally dips as you age, but the good news is you have more control over it than you think. When you focus on strength, balance, and mobility, you not only preserve lean muscle but you also boost calorie burn all day long. Muscle is your metabolic engine, and with the right moves, you keep that engine running hot.

These five exercises are handpicked to hit all the right areas. They activate large muscle groups, improve balance and coordination, and build functional strength that translates into real-world energy. You can do them in under 20 minutes, no equipment required, right at home or anywhere you have space to move.

Wall Sit with Heel Raise

woman wall sit exercise, demonstrating how to get rid of thigh fat fast
Shutterstock

Disguised as a static hold, wall sits activate your glutes, quads, and hamstrings all at once, while the added heel raise lights up your calves and challenges your balance. It's a total lower-body engagement that ramps up endurance and muscle activation. This combo not only strengthens your legs, it revs your engine by forcing multiple muscle groups to stabilize and support your body at the same time.

How to do it:

  1. Stand with your back against a wall and slide down until your knees form a 90-degree angle.
  2. Keep your feet hip-width apart and directly under your knees.
  3. While holding the squat, slowly raise your heels off the ground and squeeze your calves.
  4. Lower your heels back down and repeat the raise.
  5. Do 10–12 heel raises per set, holding the wall sit for 30–45 seconds total.

Elevated Pushups

Fitness woman doing feet elevated push-ups on a bench in the park. Sporty girl exercising outdoors
Shutterstock

Elevated pushups (hands on a bench, counter, or sturdy surface) keep your upper body strong without overloading your joints. They fire up your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, all essential for everyday strength and posture. Plus, pushups engage your metabolism by recruiting multiple muscle groups in one move.

How to do it:

  1. Place your hands on an elevated surface, slightly wider than shoulder-width.
  2. Step your feet back until your body forms a straight line.
  3. Lower your chest toward the surface while keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle.
  4. Press back up without letting your hips sag or pike.
  5. Perform 10–12 reps with control.

Glute Bridge

senior woman doing glute bridge in exercise class
Shutterstock

The glute bridge significantly activates your backside: glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. These muscles often go dormant with too much sitting, and that slows your metabolic engine. By firing them up, you not only increase your strength but also improve your ability to burn fat and stay mobile. It's also great for relieving lower back tension.

How to do it:

  1. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.
  2. Press your heels into the ground and lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees.
  3. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower back down with control.
  4. Avoid arching your back—use your glutes to drive the movement.
  5. Do 15 reps, and add a 3-second pause at the top for an extra challenge.

Chair Sit-to-Stand with Pause

Chair Sit-to-Stand with Pause, Middle age caucasian woman smiling confident training at sport center
Shutterstock

Don't underestimate the chair sit-to-stand, it's one of the most functional and effective exercises to build strength and boost metabolism as you age. Every time you sit and stand in daily life, your lower body and core go to work. This variation adds a pause at the top to increase time under tension, allowing your muscles to fire longer and work harder. It builds power in your glutes, legs, and core without needing any equipment.

How to do it:

  1. Sit on a sturdy chair with feet flat and arms stretched out in front of you.
  2. Lean forward slightly and push through your heels to stand up.
  3. Pause for a full second at the top before slowly sitting back down.
  4. Control your descent and avoid plopping down.
  5. Repeat for 12–15 reps.

Standing Core Twist with Reach

Full-length portrait of a serious well-built dark-haired Caucasian woman performing a standing trunk rotation exercise, twist
Shutterstock

The standing core twist with reaching combines core engagement with shoulder and back mobility. It's a low-impact way to wake up your spine, fire up your obliques, and stretch through the upper body. Standing core twists like this support better posture, coordination, and midline control, all key for keeping your metabolism working efficiently.

How to do it:

  1. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and arms extended in front of you.
  2. Twist your torso to the right while reaching your left hand across your body.
  3. Return to center, then repeat to the left side.
  4. Engage your core with each twist and keep your hips stable.
  5. Do 12–15 reps per side at a steady pace.

 

Tyler Read, BSc, CPT
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
