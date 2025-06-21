7 Trader Joe’s Products That Are Overhyped

Trader Joe’s products often achieve cult-status, for good reason—some of them are really, really good. Remember when everyone was going so crazy for Trader Joe’s Kimbap they had to limit two per customer (depending on your store)? I once personally witnessed someone with a cart of around 20 Kimbaps, obviously before the Trader Joe’s brought down the hammer on bulk-buying the Korean goodies. So which items do customers think don’t deserve the accolades? Here are seven of the most overhyped Trader Joe’s products, according to shoppers.

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Not everyone likes the Trader Joe’s Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice ($4.49). “Anyone else think the butter chicken is overhyped? Indian food is known for its spices and strong flavors. To say I’m disappointed in the lack of spice and taste is an understatement,” one Redditor said. “I agree. Found it bland and dry. Could not believe it’s so highly rated. Personally, among their Indian entrees, I prefer the lamb vindaloo,” another agreed.

Kimbap

Not everyone understood the Kimbap hype. “And the extremely overrated award goes to…” one Redditor said, sharing a picture of the Kimbap. “Definitely a bit overhyped, but I still liked it. I did enjoy toasting them up in a skillet to crisp them up a bit. Would recommend doing that after microwaving to add a nice texture,” another shopper suggested.

Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers

There is dissent in the ranks about the Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers ($3.79). “They’re hardly sour at all!” one Redditor complained. “The gummy itself has no sourness so it’s just whatever sour sugar manages to stick to it. I was SO disappointed. And doubly so because this is the consistency of sour candy that I’m looking for, unlike the rubbery sour gummy bears and worms that are made by Albanese and are actually sour.”

Danish Kringle

Some customers object to the sweetness of the Trader Joe’s Kringle. “I don’t understand the Kringle love. So I finally broke down yesterday and brought the Kringle because of all the post and random comments I’ve seen about it. I just don’t get it. is it just that the pecan is cloyingly sweet and I picked the wrong time of year/flavor to try?” one shopper said. “The best Kringle is the Cheesecake Kringle that comes out in the summer. It’s also the least sweet of all of them that TJs offer,” another suggested.

Vegan Tzatziki Dip

The cucumbers in the Vegan Tzatziki Dip ($4.29) are an issue for some shoppers. “The sliced cucumbers in the tzatziki sauce completely ruin it. It just terrible. The sauce is great, but the large slices or spiral slices are bad and have a terrible mouth fill. There is no easy way to separate the awful slices of cucumbers. They need to grate the cucumber. It would be amazing that way,” one said. “The one time I got the tzatziki it was completely bland and disappointing so now I just make my own using my rotary shredder/grater. It’s so much better,” another agreed.

White Miso Paste

The Trader Joe’s White Miso Paste ($2.99) does not live up to expectations for some shoppers. “I tried this recently. This is the blandest, wateriest, miso I’ve ever bought. No,” one Redditor complained. “I have learned to take items back to TJs. Yes, getting my money back is good, but they also need feedback. I love how many new products they introduce, but not everything is a win. Some things are downright bad,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Japanese Mini Taiyaki

The Japanese Mini Taiyaki doesn’t live up to the hype, some customers say. “I didn’t like the custard. Tasted too artificial,” one customer shared. “The inside tasted like sweet scrambled eggs to me, which is not my thing. Didn’t mind the outside. I have an unopened bag that will likely remain that way unless I can give them to a friend or someone who wants them,” another said.