I Just Went to Trader Joe’s and Found These 7 Must-Buys for June

I make at least one run to Trader Joe’s every week. For years, there have been several regular items on my TJ’s shopping list, including frozen gnocchi, creamy yogurt, Asian dumplings, and chicken apple sausage. I am also obsessed with some of their seasonal items, both new and returning. I went this week and found these 7 Trader Joe’s must-buys for June that you should throw in your cart ASAP.

Chomps Smoky BBQ

You know the drill: To lose weight and build muscle, you need to eat enough protein. I always pick up Chomps meat sticks at Trader Joe’s because they have a great assortment of flavors and they are a great buy. The newest one? Chomps Smoky BBQ flavor is seasoned with a bold smoky BBQ spice blend that tastes like summer. Each stick is sugar-free and boasts 10 grams of protein.

Risotto Simplice

Risotto is tricky to cook. Luckily, Trader Joe’s just dropped Risotto Simplice, the perfect creamy rice-based dish that you can doctor up however you please. Cook from frozen in the microwave for four to six minutes and either eat as-is or add meat, seafood, or vegetables of your choice. It’s only $3.99 for 16 ounces. You can even serve it as a dinner party and pretend you whipped it up from scratch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Organic Guava Fruit Spread

Ever since the Trader Joe’s checkout guy told me about the Organic Guava Fruit Spread, I’ve been hooked. “It’s selling like crazy,” he said about the spread, which Trader Joe’s Treasure Hunt described as “tropical, tart and tangy spread made with fresh pink guavas, cane sugar, and pectin.” I’ve used it to upgrade my PB&J, as an accoutrement on a charcuterie board. Sometimes, I just eat it out of the jar.

Sour Strawberry Candy Belts

Trader Joe’s has one of the best candy selections on the planet. In addition to their regular items, such as delicious Australian licorice, they also offer seasonal items. One of my recent obsessions? Sour Strawberry Candy Belts! “These are so good,” commented Trader Joe’s and Target Finds. “Lovvvve them so much!!” added a follower. “These were 🔥🔥. Definitely a hit!” added another. The 10-ounce box is $3.49.

Korean Style Bibim-Guksu

Trader Joe’s recently added Korean Style Bibim-Guksu, a cold noodle salad that can be enjoyed on its own or topped with a soft-boiled egg, to the refrigerator salad offerings. “It’s a light, refreshing, and superlatively easy lunch—simply mix all the noodles and veggies with the dressing and enjoy, right out of the container. And it also makes a superb side for all sorts of savory fare: we particularly enjoy it as an accompaniment to a plate of grilled Bool Kogi, pan-fried Pork Belly, or air-fried Salmon,” explains the product description. Get it for $4.99 in the refrigerator section.

Watermelon Lip Mask

Trader Joe’s is famous for its selection of name-brand beauty and skincare dupes. One of the recent additions is a Watermelon Lip Mask, a more affordable version of the viral Laneige lip mask, which sells for $24. Not only does the $5.99 version taste like summer fruit, it is packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, vitamin E, and watermelon seed oil, and offers just enough shimmer and shine.

Spicy Dynamite Sauce

I love Trader Joe’s sauces, and Spicy Dynamite Sauce, $2.99, is one of the best new additions. In case you don’t know, swicy is so hot (and sweet!) right now and this sauce adds pizazz to any meal. It has a base of vegan mayo with added pickled chili peppers, sesame oil, garlic, and horseradish-mustard paste. I have been eating it with French fries, chicken nuggets, poke bowls, grilled salmon, roasted broccoli, baked potatoes, burgers, sandwiches, fish tacos, and scrambled eggs.