6 Best Trader Joe’s Items From the “What’s New” Section

Every die-hard Trader Joe’s shopper is well aware that as the seasons change, so does the Trader Joe’s inventory. Every season brings brand-new and exciting products in addition to returning fan favorites. Summer is undoubtedly my favorite time of the year to shop at the California cool grocery store, as the warm weather-inspired assortment of food and drinks just does it for me. Here are the six best Trader Joe’s items from the “What’s New” section right now.

Korean Style Bibim-Guksu

Trader Joe’s has one of the best selections of Asian food. The newest addition to the extensive product offering? Korean Style Bibim-Guksu, a cold noodle salad that can be enjoyed on its own or topped with a soft-boiled egg. “It’s a light, refreshing, and superlatively easy lunch—simply mix all the noodles and veggies with the dressing and enjoy, right out of the container. And it also makes a superb side for all sorts of savory fare: we particularly enjoy it as an accompaniment to a plate of grilled Bool Kogi, pan-fried Pork Belly, or air-fried Salmon,” explains the product description. Get it for $4.99 in the refrigerator section.

Watermelon Lip Mask

My daughter has been begging for the Watermelon Lip Mask, a more affordable version of the viral Laneige lip mask, which sells for $24. Not only does the $5.99 version taste like the summer fruit, it is packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, vitamin E, and watermelon seed oil, and offers just enough shimmer and shine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy

During the summer months, Trader Joe’s offers lots of strawberry-infused food items, including Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy. The bag includes three different gummies, “succulent little Strawberry Gummies; super-sweet sugar-coated Strawberry Gummies; and tantalizingly tart sour Strawberry Gummies,” the brand explains. Get the bag for $2.29.

Strawberry Doodle Cookies

What do you get when you infuse strawberry into a snickerdoodle cookie? Trader Joe’s Strawberry Doodle Cookies. But instead of rolling the cookies in sugar and cinnamon, these are rolled in a mixture of sugar and Strawberry powder made from crushed, freeze-dried strawberries. There are also fruity bits made from Strawberry and apple purées throughout. Get them for $5.49 through early September.

Spicy Dynamite Sauce

Trader Joe’s Spicy Dynamite Sauce, $2.99, infuses a bit of swicy pizazz into any meal. It has a base of vegan mayo with added pickled chili peppers, sesame oil, garlic, and horseradish-mustard paste. The brand recommends eating it with French fries, chicken nuggets, poke bowls, grilled salmon, roasted broccoli, baked potatoes, burgers, sandwiches, fish tacos, and scrambled eggs.

Meatball Calzone

The new Meatball Calzone at Trader Joe’s has been getting influencers all excited. “Yummy,” commented one of Trader Joe’s Obsessed followers. “ON MY WAY,” added another. The $6.99 meal is loaded with Meatballs made from a combination of ground pork and ground beef, bound together with egg, and seasoned with Parmesan cheese, onions, garlic, parsley, and black pepper. It is smothered in a rich tomato sauce and loaded with plenty of melty mozzarella cheese.