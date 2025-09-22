5 Most Overpriced Restaurants for Ribs in America

Well-cooked ribs are one of the most popular items on BBQ and smokehouse menus. This cut of meat can be prepared in so many different ways but no matter what the flavoring or preparation style, the meat should be top-quality and falling off the bone. While many eateries offer up slabs of ribs diners dream about, others charge too much for what’s on the menu. Here are seven of the most overpriced restaurants for ribs in America.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Double-Glazed Baby Back Ribs are hit or miss, but the Riblets are absolutely not worth the price, diners say. “I’m not even sure if it was real meat. It reminded me of the riblets that McDonald’s serves…..It almost seemed like it was some kind of pressed together particle meat on some kind of half sliced bone which it was pressed upon to make it seem like it was a rib, sliced some kind of other direction,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

TGI Fridays

Some customers are unimpressed with the ribs at Sonny’s BBQ, citing consistency issues. “There are some decent Sonny’s out there, but like any chain, the quality of the people working there make a big impact. It’s harder and harder for small town restaurants to hire good help, so unless you have a passionate owner (unlikely at a chain), you’re at the mercy of whatever cheap labor shows up,” one Redditor explained.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse also has problems with consistency, making the ribs overpriced. “Everyone enjoyed their meal, but to be truthful, I did not. My ribs were not ‘fall off the bone, as described. As a matter of fact, they were dry,” one diner said.

I Tried the Baby Back Ribs From 5 Chains and One Fell Right Off the Bone

Smokey Bones

The ribs at Smokey Bones also suffer from consistency issues, making the meals overpriced on occasion. “I will start off by saying this is not a review of food quality as anything I have ever had from this joint has been very good. This review is more about quantity. A rack of ribs has 10 to 13 ribs. Mine had 6. Mind you this is supposed to be 2/3 of a rack. And size? Well pic is included,” one Yelper said.

Rib Crib

Rib Crib isn’t worth it for the price, customers say. “No, you’ve got much higher quality places in town for the same price,” one Redditor based in Springfield, MO said. “When their ribs are fresh, they are some of the best ribs out there. Super tender and the seasoning is fantastic. I’ve also had them a few times when they were just average,” another said.