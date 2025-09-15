7 Restaurants Known for the Juiciest Ribs in America

BBQ is one of America’s most popular and enduring cuisines, and every state—in fact, every city—has at least one spot people swear is the best of the best when it comes to perfectly smoked ribs. Whether Texas-style or St. Louis-style, dry rubbed or with a wet sauce, sweet or savory, these smokehouses have ribs so delicious they’re worth the trip alone. Here are seven restaurants famous for offering up the most addictively juicy, savory ribs in the country.

Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ & Grill

Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ & Grill in Pierre, SD, has incredible ribs, customers say. “Best ribs we’ve had in a very long time,” one customer said. “The service was excellent and the BBQ ribs were the best I’ve had in a long time. My wife and I shared a full rack of ribs and still took enough home for another meal,” another raved.

Pappy’s Smokehouse

Pappy’s Smokehouse is beloved by BBQ fans who can’t get enough of the dry rubbed, juicy ribs. “I grew up in St. Louis, and Pappy’s was my favorite. I went for the first time in years a month or two ago, and it was even better than I remembered,” one happy customer said.

The Bar-B-Q Shop

The Bar-B-Q Shop in Memphis, TN is another fantastic spot to grab exceptionally tasty ribs. “The best ribs I’ve ever had in my life were in Memphis at the BBQ Shop. I’ve been dreaming about them ever since,” one fan said.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Fans of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que say the restaurant has the absolute best ribs in the country, bar none. “I’m an evangelist for Joe’s ribs (previously known as Oklahoma Joe’s). They’re the best I’ve ever had, and I’ve toured the country,” one superfan said. “Doesn’t need sauce, but their sauce is very good. Good teeth pull, without needing a tear nor is it fall off the bone. Kansas is known as being a pork rib town. Joe’s is one of the reasons why.”

The Swingin’ Door Texas BBQ

The Swingin’ Door Texas BBQ in North Hollywood, CA, serves up first-class Texas-style spare ribs and baby back ribs. The restaurant is literally attached to a gas station parking lot but don’t let that put you off—the food is exceptional. “Baby back ribs were falling off the bone, need I say more?” one customer said. “One of the best and most authentic Texas BBQ joints in the San Fernando Valley. Highly recommend the brisket that is so buttery. The tri-tip is very juicy and flavorful. The pork ribs is so tender and falls off the bone,” another agreed.

Peg Leg Porker BBQ

Peg Leg Porker BBQ in Nashville, TN, has the best pork ribs you can get, according to very happy customers. “Best ribs that I have had in a long time,” one fan raved. “They got the bark on the ribs just perfect. I paired my ribs with mac and cheese as well as the pit beans. Both sides were delicious.” Another said, “We love their dry rub. They’re perfectly smoked.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smoky Martins BBQ

Smoky Martins BBQ in Meadville, PA, has phenomenal baby back ribs on the menu. “Walking into Smokey’s the smell the barbecue is like you’re at a great big barbecue cookout. Their food is really good, the meat just falls off the bone, that’s how good it is,” one customer said.